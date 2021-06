The Power List is our way of saluting people at the heart of the Hampton Roads economy. We all benefit from the work of the esteemed members of our Emeritus List, the Top 10 and the 75 other movers and shakers noted in this issue. This year’s Top 10 is organized in a new way. The traditional numerical ranking has its merits, but nuance isn’t one of them. Instead, we are presenting the Top 10 ...