Oliver, Amelia most popular names for babies in ND in 2020

Minot Daily News
 2021-05-27

The Social Security Administration has announced the most popular names given to babies in 2020 in North Dakota. For boys, they include: Oliver, with 50 uses; Liam, with 48 uses; Hudson, with 45 uses; Asher, with 44 uses; Jack and Theodore, each with 39 uses; Benjamin, with 38 uses; Lincoln and Noah, each with 37 uses; and Henry and Maverick, each with 36 uses. For girls, they include: Amelia and Olivia, each with 42 uses; Ava and Hazel, each with 41 uses; Evelyn, with 37 uses; Eleanor, Emma, and Harper, each with 35 uses; Charlotte, with 34 uses; and Ellie and Quinn, each with 29 uses.

