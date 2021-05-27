Oliver, Amelia most popular names for babies in ND in 2020
The Social Security Administration has announced the most popular names given to babies in 2020 in North Dakota. For boys, they include: Oliver, with 50 uses; Liam, with 48 uses; Hudson, with 45 uses; Asher, with 44 uses; Jack and Theodore, each with 39 uses; Benjamin, with 38 uses; Lincoln and Noah, each with 37 uses; and Henry and Maverick, each with 36 uses. For girls, they include: Amelia and Olivia, each with 42 uses; Ava and Hazel, each with 41 uses; Evelyn, with 37 uses; Eleanor, Emma, and Harper, each with 35 uses; Charlotte, with 34 uses; and Ellie and Quinn, each with 29 uses.www.minotdailynews.com