Mass. Department of Public Health commissioner to step down

Dr. Monica Bharel, who has led Massachusetts’ Department of Public Health for the past six years, is stepping down from the post next month, the state announced Thursday. Bharel has been at the helm of the department charged with leading the state’s COVID-19 response throughout the pandemic and appeared alongside Governor Charlie Baker at press conferences at the start of the outbreak. Bharel is the department’s longest-serving commissioner in more than two decades, according to a statement from the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services.