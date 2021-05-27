Cancel
Porsha Williams planning three weddings to Simon Guobadia

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsha Williams will be walking down the aisle three times when she marries Simon Guobadia. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star announced on her radio show, “Dish Nation,” that the couple are planning three separate wedding ceremonies. “He’s African, so we’re going to have a native law and custom ceremony,...

Person
Porsha Williams
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

The Woman that Dated Porsha Williams’ New Man Last Month Speaks Out

Jessica Harris — a woman who apparently was dating Simon Guobadia from the end of March up until last week, has come forward. As previously reported, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams confirmed that she is dating Simon Guobadia — who is currently in the middle of a divorce with her co-star Falynn Guobadia. Simon confirmed that he and Porsha are now engaged.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

RHOA: Porsha Williams Engagement Rumors Explained

Porsha Williams sent The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans into a frenzy when she confirmed her newfound romance with Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of her former friend Falynn Guobadia. In the days leading up to the announcement, Porsha fueled engagement rumors after a photo of her wearing a giant diamond ring surfaced on social media. Her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley hinted at the big news that was on the horizon.
Atlanta, GAurbanbellemag.com

RHOA Star NeNe Leakes Doesn’t Think Marlo Hampton Deserves a Peach

Some fans want Marlo Hampton to get a peach. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes may no longer be on the show, but many still seek out her opinions in regards to the women who remain on the cast. For years, she’s had a close friendship with Marlo Hampton. And although they have had their ups and downs, they appeared to be on solid ground during NeNe’s last season. However, NeNe wasn’t here for Marlo’s fallout with Porsha Williams. In fact, she seemed to question Marlo’s loyalty on social media.
CelebritiesPeople

Andy Cohen Reacts to Porsha Williams' 'Wild' Engagement: 'I Can't Wait to Find Out More'

Andy Cohen is glued to Porsha Williams' newly revealed romance. On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the Bravo personality was asked for his take on Williams' recent engagement to Simon Guobadia, who is her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband. (They have yet to finalize their divorce, though they reached a settlement last month, according to court docs.)
Atlanta, GAthatgrapejuice.net

‘The Pursuit of Porsha’: Porsha Williams Vows to Tell ‘The Whole Story’ with New Book & ‘Huge’ Book Tour

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams is no stranger to topping headlines for her highly publicized romantic woes over the years, but that measure went into overdrive recently as more details emerged about her engagement to successful investor and entrepreneur Simon Guobadia – the ex-husband of RHOA’s newly added friend Falynn (as we reported here).
Movies1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Marlon Wayans, Porsha Williams & More!

MARLON WAYANS CLAIMS 'SCARY MOVIE' FRANCHISE WAS STOLEN FROM THE WAYANS: During an interview with Kevin Hart's Comedy Gold Minds podcast, Marlon Wayans revealed that The Wayans' Scary Movie franchise was taken from them by the "evil" Weinstein Brothers, Bob and Harvey. Bob & Harvey Weinstein are the co-founders of Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company, which distributed the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon explained, “They were evil as f**k. We didn’t walk away from a franchise. They didn’t want to make our deal, and they snatched it. [The] Weinsteins did some really terrible, like ‘rape and pillage villages’-type of business… So it wasn’t that we ever walked away from our franchise that we created. It was taken, and us being the creatives that we are was like ‘All right, bet. F**k you, now watch what I create.'” He continued, “We probably should sue for hundreds of millions of dollars, because they probably owe us a s**t load of money. And maybe one day we will. But we didn’t walk away from our franchise–them n****s took it.” He added, “By the third one, they didn’t wanna pay the money–so they snatched it. We found out on Christmas that they hired somebody else to go do it. Like n***a, I could write a book about this s**t. Like literally." (The Jasmine Brand)
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

ICYMI: Porsha Williams, Mo’Nique & More!

PORSHA WILLIAMS REVEALS THAT SHE HAS FIANCE SIMON GUOBADIA'S MIDDLE NAME TATTOOED ON HER NECK: Porsha Williams has revealed that she tattooed her fiance Simon Guobadia's name on her. During a recent episode of Dish Nation, she said, “I got a tattoo, I think it’s a great way to show you love someone. I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck.” She added, "I think it’s a beautiful way to show you love somebody, it’s sweet.” (The Shaderoom)
RelationshipsScreenrant.com

RHOA: Inside Simon Guobadia's Divorce Settlement With Falynn

As The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams teases details on the three wedding ceremonies that she and Simon Guobadia are planning for themselves, the details on his divorce settlement from Falynn Guobadia have been revealed as well. The wealthy businessman didn't lose much and is officially able to remarry. His upcoming nuptials with Porsha come just months after his dissolved marriage.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Porsha Williams Says She's Planning 3 Weddings and Announces 'The Pursuit of Porsha' Release Date

If anyone thought Porsha Williams would opt for something low-key for her upcoming nuptials, she would like them to know they're very wrong!. On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she's planning not one but three wedding ceremonies when she and fiancé Simon Guobadia tie the knot. The reality star explained that Simon gave her the reigns to planning the ceremonies during an episode of Dish Nation.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Simon Guobadia

Simon Guobadia is famous for being a producer, but he’s really famous for being the new fiancé of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. Their engagement took the world by storm when everyone realized the star was engaged to the ex of one of her very own co-stars on the show. Porsha and her own fiancé welcomed their daughter in March 2019 and then ended things. In May 2021, Williams announced that she and her costar’s estranged husband were engaged and in a relationship. The entire situation is shocking to all involved, and now we get to see it all unfold in the press. What fans want to know right now is just who this Simon Guobadia really is.
Books & Literaturefloridanewstimes.com

Porsha Williams tells fans her complete story – she wrote a book

Porsha Williams tells fans her complete story. Check it out here. “You may know my story, but you don’t know my whole story. The spotlight leaves some things in the shadows. Sound bites, headlines, and rumors But that’s not all. And I can finally share it with you in my book. I wrote a book! #ThePursuitOfPorsha will be released in November Inside, long before the TV camera comes my way, I bring you back to the beginning. Grow, find faith, look for love, look for happiness … how I and my power To see first-hand how you’ve grown to your goals, and to help you find your goals, I’ll be a reality about everything. I capped her post. She said:’ Check out my link on Bio and pre-order a copy of #ThePursuitOfPorsha today! PS There’s a huge book tour! Stay tuned!’See this post on Instagram #PorshaWilliams (@ porsha4real) shared Someone said:’Congratulations! I can’t wait to get a copy!’ And a follower posted this: “Definitely by taking another ppls empire the illness will give you so much I’ll tell you a lot. ”Another follower said: Please come back to Toronto! ❤️❤️’posted by commenter:’Yes ssss hunty! They are familiar with the whole story! ❤️❤️’One fan said this:’Omg yessssss! I get mine! I can’t wait, congratulations! 👏🏽’Porsha Williams has revealed to fans and followers that it’s a really good day to hold a sale. Check out the posts she shared on her social media account. “It’s a good day to hold a sale and be verified by Porcia! Thanks for all the love and support of my seat line ❤️❤️ To celebrate, we offer 10% off until midnight! Please use the code VERIFIED at checkout! @Pamperedbyporsha,’Porsha captioned her post.
Celebritiesdredds.info

Simon Guobadia Says Falynn Cheated & Is Pregnant By Another Man

Simon Claims Falynn Cheated And Is Pregnant By Another Man Itsjaylanbanks Living In The Home He Paid For. The drama between Simon Guobadia and his estranged wife Falynn is getting out of hands with new explosive revelation on what caused their split. According to Simon, Falynn cheated on him with...
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Simon Guobadia Accuses Estranged Wife Of Falynn Guobadia Of Cheating

Simon Guobadia made headlines when he and Porsha Williams revealed they were engaged after only dating for a month. Now after his estranged ex-wife Falynn Guobadia made an appearance on Adam Newell‘s upcoming show in a tell-all interview, Simon is dropping bombshells of his own. Simon called Falynn a “cheating...