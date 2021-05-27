Porsha Williams planning three weddings to Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams tells fans her complete story. Check it out here. “You may know my story, but you don’t know my whole story. The spotlight leaves some things in the shadows. Sound bites, headlines, and rumors But that’s not all. And I can finally share it with you in my book. I wrote a book! #ThePursuitOfPorsha will be released in November Inside, long before the TV camera comes my way, I bring you back to the beginning. Grow, find faith, look for love, look for happiness … how I and my power To see first-hand how you’ve grown to your goals, and to help you find your goals, I’ll be a reality about everything. I capped her post. She said:’ Check out my link on Bio and pre-order a copy of #ThePursuitOfPorsha today! PS There’s a huge book tour! Stay tuned!’See this post on Instagram #PorshaWilliams (@ porsha4real) shared Someone said:’Congratulations! I can’t wait to get a copy!’ And a follower posted this: “Definitely by taking another ppls empire the illness will give you so much I’ll tell you a lot. ”Another follower said: Please come back to Toronto! ❤️❤️’posted by commenter:’Yes ssss hunty! They are familiar with the whole story! ❤️❤️’One fan said this:’Omg yessssss! I get mine! I can’t wait, congratulations! 👏🏽’Porsha Williams has revealed to fans and followers that it’s a really good day to hold a sale. Check out the posts she shared on her social media account. “It’s a good day to hold a sale and be verified by Porcia! Thanks for all the love and support of my seat line ❤️❤️ To celebrate, we offer 10% off until midnight! Please use the code VERIFIED at checkout! @Pamperedbyporsha,’Porsha captioned her post.