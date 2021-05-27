AEW: Latest Update on Andrade Possibly Signing

Andrade was officially released from his WWE contract back on March 21, and unlike the wrestlers who were released last month he reportedly doesn't have a 90-day "No Compete" clause preventing him from working for other televised promotions. "El Idolo" has already been confirmed for a number of matches over the summer, including an AAA Mega Championship match with Kenny Omega in August, but he's yet to attach himself to any of the major US promotions. Dave Meltzer confirmed via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the former NXT Champion has been in talks with All Elite Wrestling and said it's possible he will be the surprise 21st entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing this Sunday.