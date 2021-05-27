Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW: Latest Update on Andrade Possibly Signing

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrade was officially released from his WWE contract back on March 21, and unlike the wrestlers who were released last month he reportedly doesn't have a 90-day "No Compete" clause preventing him from working for other televised promotions. "El Idolo" has already been confirmed for a number of matches over the summer, including an AAA Mega Championship match with Kenny Omega in August, but he's yet to attach himself to any of the major US promotions. Dave Meltzer confirmed via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the former NXT Champion has been in talks with All Elite Wrestling and said it's possible he will be the surprise 21st entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing this Sunday.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Don Callis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Elite Wrestling#Combat#Casino Royale#Wrestling Observer Radio#Nxt Champion#Aew World Championship#Triplemania#Lucha Libre Online#Aaa Mega Championship#Casino Battle Royale#August#Matches#Promotions#Entrant#El Idolo#Belt#Elite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

The IIconics Talk Possibly Signing With AEW Or Impact Wrestling

Even though the IIconics have recently been released from the WWE, there’s still moments from their tenure they look back on fondly. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, both Billie Kay and Peyton Royce described the feeling of winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. “It...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Ticket Sales Update

AEW announced earlier this month that the company would go back to touring around the country. This announcement comes on the back of Double or Nothing running at full capacity. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on how ticket sales have been going...
WWE411mania.com

Details On AEW’s Taping Plans For June, More Schedule Changes Possible

AEW will air a new episode of Dynamite tonight at 10 PM ET, which was pre-empted from the usual Wednesday timeslot due to the NBA Playoffs. The same thing will happen next Friday, June 4. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan for the Friday episodes is for Dark to be taped from 8-10 PM and then have a live Dynamite from 10 PM – 12 AM.
Combat Sports411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Signs Mark Sterling, Bear Country

AEW has reportedly signed a few talents to new deals in Mark Sterling and Bear Country. PWInsider reports that Sterling, Bear Bronson, and Bear Boulder have signed deals with the company, though details on said deals were not revealed. Bear Country made their debuts on AEW Dark in December and...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Hypes Mark Henry’s Signing

Wrestling Legend Mark Henry Signs Multi-Year Deal with AEW. — “The World’s Strongest Man” will Pull Double Duty as Broadcaster and in Talent Development — June 1, 2021 – In the midst of the enthralling DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV event on Saturday, May 30, “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry surprised the full capacity crowd, signing on as an expert analyst, coach, scout and mentor within the company.
WWEComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Signs With AEW, Confirmed for AEW Rampage

A WWE Hall of Famer has signed with All Elite Wrestling and is on the way to AEW Rampage! It was officially announced earlier this month that the new third hour of AEW television was officially confirmed to be releasing later this Summer. Known as AEW Rampage, it was touted to show off more of the talent signed with the company that there wasn't enough space to show with AEW Dynamite and the other programs. Now there's going to be another major reason to watch as a WWE Hall of Famer has been signed to the commentary team!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Update On The Venue For AEW All Out 2021

On Sunday night, the staff here at eWn covered All Elite Wrestling’s announcement that this year’s ‘All Out’ pay-per-view event would be emanating from Chicago, Illinois. You can watch the announcement at the link below:. In an update, the company still has yet to officially announce the venue for the...
WWEPWMania

Andrade Makes AEW Dynamite Debut, Charlotte Reacts On Twitter

Former WWE star Andrade made his AEW Dynamite debut tonight was introduced as Vickie Guerrero’s new client, as El Idolo. Andrade appeared during the segment that saw Mark Henry make his first Dynamite appearance for the company. Andrade made it known that he is looking to be the new face of AEW.
WWE411mania.com

Mark Henry Signs With AEW, Appears at Double Or Nothing

Mark Henry is officially All Elite, signing with the company and appearing at AEW Double or Nothing. On tonight’s show, Tony Schiavone announced that Henry had signed with AEW and will be an analyst for the new AEW Rampage show that premieres in August. Henry then came out to wave to the crowd.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 6/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling AEW Post-Show Special: Two-hour roundtable review of AEW’s Double or Nothing original PPV event from 2019 with Jericho vs. Omega, Dustin vs. Cody (143 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this special flashback to the original AEW event, the 2019 Double or Nothing PPV, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Todd Martin and Bruce Mitchell. They discussed the event which took place in Las Vegas, Nev. at the MGM Garden Arena headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho with an inaugural AEW Title match slot at stake. Also, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros., Dustin Rhodes vs. Cody, the battle royal to determine the other AEW inaugural World Title shot, Bret Hart’s presentation of the AEW World Title belt (who he replaced at the last second), and much more. They discuss in-depth the booking, the announcing, the production, and match quality, and more angles on this historically important debut event.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

6/3 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Moose vs. Callihan, Alexander vs. TJP for the X Division Championship, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... (1) JOSH ALEXANDER (c) vs. TJP – Impact Wrestling X Division Title Match. This Iron Match started during the BTI pre-game show and was joined in progress. Wrestlers including Sam Beale, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Fallah Bahh, Rachael Ellering, Jordynne Grace, Willie Mack, Chris Bey and more surrounded the ring to get a closer look at the action. TJP had Alexander in the Tree of Woe in the corner. TJP took off Alexander’s headgear. A graphic showed that Alexander was up one fall to none. There were less than eight minutes left in the match.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Current AEW Dynamite Lineup, Sting & Darby Allin Segment Announced

AEW Dynamite will be airing tomorrow night (Friday) at 10PM EST on the TNT network. The show was pre-empted due to the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday. Here is the current lineup for the show, which now includes a segment featuring Sting and Darby Allin, as they will discuss their win over Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page at Double or Nothing.
WWEamicohoops.net

Impact Wrestling Results: winners, ratings, reactions, and June 3 highlights

As Impact Wrestling moved on with its march to the Outside, and AXS TV program headlined by a blinding showdown between Sami Callihan and Moose on Thursday night was set to stop with enormous consequences for Kenny Omega’s following World Championships impact. The contest was completed with a Table Match...
WWEwhatculture.com

Why WWE Released Braun Strowman

Today has been a strange, yet sadly familiar day for wrestling fans. Whilst it's clearly somewhat shocking to have seen Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett and Buddy Murphy released by WWE, there's equally an element to this that isn't actually all that surprising. That's down to...
WWE411mania.com

Ratings Breakdown For Last Friday’s AEW Dynamite

The ratings have been slow to arrive due to the ongoing issues with Showbuzz Daily, which resulted in last Friday’s AEW Dynamite ratings coming in Tuesday. The reported number was down from the Wednesday before, as a combination of a new timeslot, Memorial Day weekend and the NBA Playoffs hurt things considerably. The show only brought in 526,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating (263,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. The demo rating was a new low for the series.
WWEPWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (6/4)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will feature fallout from last Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Friday Night Dynamite tonight will air in the special 10pm timeslot due to the NBA on TNT. Remember to join us for full coverage later tonight. The following line-up has been announced for tonight:. *...
WWEComicBook

Latest Update on Lio Rush's Status With AEW, New Japan

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday night saw Lio Rush make a surprise appearance as the 21st entrant into the Casino Battle Royale. The former WWE NXT Champion didn't last long in the match (getting eliminated by Matt Hardy and Private Party) but it looks like his time in the Jacksonville promotion is far from over. Tony Khan talked about his status in the event's post-show media scrum, saying (via Cageside Seats), "I haven't got pen to paper but Lio and I have a handshake where he can work here and New Japan. He wanted to keep working here and I think we've worked something good out on a handshake. I think he has a handshake with New Japan too and that's what we've been doing and it's been pretty good. I think it's a good way to work. So far, so good."