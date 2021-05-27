Cancel
Syracuse, NY

East Syracuse Minoa softball scores 27 runs against Syracuse

By Phil Blackwell
 9 days ago
ONONDAGA COUNTY – Having finally tasted defeat against Liverpool on May 22, the Jamesville-DeWitt softball team was quite eager to return to league competition and start dominating again.

The Red Rams, who fell to no. 15 in the latest state Class A rankings from the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization, would have late-week games against Central Square, Fulton and West Genesee before three more games in the first week of June.

East Syracuse Minoa had struggled plenty against the top teams in the SCAC Empire division, but also had games where it just could flatten opponents, like it did when it bashed Syracuse City 27-2 last Tuesday afternoon.

Somehow, the Spartans managed 11 runs in the first inning and 11 more runs in the third, with a five-run second inning in between.

Natalie Quonce set a career mark with seven RBIs, with Abby Herrington doing the same as she drove in five runs and Olivia Goff adding three RBIs.

Morgan Ransom and Anu Scofield both drove in a pair of runs as single RBIs went to Alana Day, Rachel Brefka, Jaylianna Sabatino, Raychel Underwood and Sarah O’Neil.

Fayetteville-Manlius was overwhelmed by state Class AA no. 4-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse last Monday afternoon in a 16-1 defeat to the Northstars.

It was Sophie Woodridge breaking up the shutout when she drove home Katrina Rivera with the Hornets’ lone run. Woodridge, Rivera and Gwen O’Connor had two hits apiece as Danielle Filapello led C-NS with three hits and five RBIs.

Syracuse, NY
