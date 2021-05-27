Cancel
Vet-owned ‘American AF’ puts China-apologist John Cena as Mao Zedong, calls him ‘John Xina’ on new t-shirt

Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran-owned apparel company American AF created a T-shirt depicting actor and WWE star John Cena as former Chinese Communist Leader and prolific murderer Chairman Mao Zedong, calling him “John Xina” in reference to current Chinese President Xi Jinping. The T-shirt was made to mock Cena for his recent video in which he apologized to China for calling Taiwan a country.

americanmilitarynews.com
