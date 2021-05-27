Vet-owned ‘American AF’ puts China-apologist John Cena as Mao Zedong, calls him ‘John Xina’ on new t-shirt

I don't mean to say, "I told you so." But ... I told you so. Check the records. Check the archives of my national radio show, "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered," on USA Radio Network. Check my hundreds of newspaper columns and online commentaries. I said from day one, in early March 2020, as we knew a deadly pandemic was headed our way, that this China flu (aka COVID-19) was manmade in a Chinese biowarfare lab in Wuhan. I also said it seemed likely Dr. Anthony Fauci had used American taxpayer money to fund the creation of COVID-19. And I predicted we were experiencing a massive cover-up by China, the Chinese Communist Party, the World Health Organization, Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, simply because they'd all be on the hook for $10 trillion in damages.