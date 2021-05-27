Movie Reviews: New Releases for May 27-28

This truly weird historical drama/biopic shouldn’t work at all, yet somehow delivers just enough slivers of interest not to be a complete mess. It’s the story of Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams), and American singer/actress who becomes a voice for Nazi radio propaganda while living in Berlin circa 1941, then winds up on trial for treason after the end of World War II. The film flips back and forth between time periods, addressing both Gillars’ broadcasts under the control of Joseph Goebbels (Thomas Kretschmann) and the 1949 trial where she was defended by James Laughlin (Al Pacino)—and it’s unfortunate that the link between them is Williams, whose performance could charitably be described as “leaden.” Through a dozen different narrative threads—from the infatuation with Gillars by Laughlin’s second-chair attorney (Swen Temmel), to Laughlin’s own possible shift of conscience, to the love affair that Gillars says saved her life—American Traitor keeps bouncing in search of a real focus. Yet there’s still something magnetic about Pacino when he really digs into a monologue, or even his open disdain for Gillars. And it’s fascinating watching the re-creations of Axis Sally’s broadcasts, trying to convince Americans to abandon the war effort. It’s not much of a movie, but it’s a great snippet of history with space for a great actor to do his thing. Available May 28 in theaters and via VOD. (R)