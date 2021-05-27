Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie Reviews: New Releases for May 27-28

By Scott Renshaw
cityweekly.net
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis truly weird historical drama/biopic shouldn’t work at all, yet somehow delivers just enough slivers of interest not to be a complete mess. It’s the story of Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams), and American singer/actress who becomes a voice for Nazi radio propaganda while living in Berlin circa 1941, then winds up on trial for treason after the end of World War II. The film flips back and forth between time periods, addressing both Gillars’ broadcasts under the control of Joseph Goebbels (Thomas Kretschmann) and the 1949 trial where she was defended by James Laughlin (Al Pacino)—and it’s unfortunate that the link between them is Williams, whose performance could charitably be described as “leaden.” Through a dozen different narrative threads—from the infatuation with Gillars by Laughlin’s second-chair attorney (Swen Temmel), to Laughlin’s own possible shift of conscience, to the love affair that Gillars says saved her life—American Traitor keeps bouncing in search of a real focus. Yet there’s still something magnetic about Pacino when he really digs into a monologue, or even his open disdain for Gillars. And it’s fascinating watching the re-creations of Axis Sally’s broadcasts, trying to convince Americans to abandon the war effort. It’s not much of a movie, but it’s a great snippet of history with space for a great actor to do his thing. Available May 28 in theaters and via VOD. (R)

www.cityweekly.net
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Fionn Whitehead
Person
Thomas Kretschmann
Person
Meadow Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Reviews#Nazi#Americans#Disney Premiere Access#French#Haute Cuisine#Port Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Theater & Dancespoilertv.com

MOVIES: In the Heights - Review

In the Heights is the latest blockbuster release from Warner Brothers, but unlike past entries that the studio have given us this year it’s an instant winner. Feeling like the work of a passion project from the Hamilton team under the guidance of Jon M. Chu, director of the brilliant Crazy Rich Asians. It’s a pure delight – with plenty of heart and soul, and feels more alive than most musicals have done since John Carney’s unexpected wonder that was Sing Street, and oh, go on, Damien Chazelle’s La La Land (which wasn’t anywhere near as good).
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Shiva Baby - Review

Emma Seligman’s fantastic directorial debut, Shiva Baby, is a stress-fuelled experience of assured confidence that brings to mind the filmmaking of the Safdie Brothers – think the tension of Uncut Gems or Good Time with echoes of The Graduate, enclosed in a neat, under-90 minutes runtime that almost resembles a short film rather than a feature – the film wastes no time in getting going as it introduces you to a sex-positive take on a bisexual lead where her bisexuality for once, isn’t her main defining focus – the film instead casts our eyes on college student Danielle who attends a family shiva that leads to situations almost spiralling out of control completely when she runs into not only her sugar daddy but also her ex-girlfriend, made all the more complicated by being in the mix of an extended family of pushy, over-curious relatives.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Shaadistan Hindi Movie Released On Disney+ Hotstar, Review, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

The most anticipated movie is all set to release on the ott platform. The film “Shaadistan” is coming soon on the Hotstar App. The movie has been starred Kirti Kulhari, this is her second dream after Pink. While her ‘forthcoming movie is set to be released soon on the video streaming app. The news has been created a buzz over social media. The dialogue said by Kuriti in the trailer has been attracting the viewers and grain the attraction of the audience.
Moviesgetindianews.com

Ardha Shatabdham Telugu Movie Released On OTT Platform AHA Video, Review, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

The most anticipated forthcoming Telugu film Ardha Shatabdham is set to be released. But there is confirmed the news that the release of the fil has been delayed. The film is directed by Rawindra Pulle. The editor of the film is I, Pratap Kumar. Rawindra Pulle is a writer f the film. The film is going t amuse the audience with its unique content. The Telugu audience is waiting curiously for the film’s release.
TV & VideosCollider

'Blindspotting' Sets a New Standard for Movie-to-TV Adaptations | Review

In an era of IP, cinematic universes and multimedia franchises, a 2018 indie film festival darling that used spoken word to tell a story about systemic racism, gentrification, and police brutality doesn't seem like the obvious candidate for a TV spinoff series. And yet, Blindspotting (the TV show, unnecessarily sharing the exact same title with its film predecessor) cements Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal as exciting new writing voices to keep an eye on, and the world they've created as one you can easily watch across multiple shows and movies.
MoviesHypebae

BLACKPINK Is Releasing a Movie Worldwide

Celebrating their fifth anniversary, BLACKPINK is working on a special “4+1 PROJECT” for their fans. Now, YG Entertainment has announced that the K-pop quartet has a new movie on the way as part of the scheme. Premiering globally, BLACKPINK THE MOVIE is set to arrive on August 8, which is...
MoviesNME

BLACKPINK to release new movie this August to celebrate fifth anniversary

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are set to release a brand-new movie in celebration of their fifth anniversary. The feature film, titled BLACKPINK The Movie, was announced earlier today (June 16) by the group’s agency YG Entertainment, per Korea JoongAng Daily. The movie will be part of the recently unveiled “4+1 PROJECT”, and will be released in over 100 countries worldwide. Exact dates and details have yet to be disclosed.
Video GamesIGN

Werewolves Within Movie Review

Loosely based on Ubisoft's multiplayer VR game from 2016, Werewolves Within borrows the social deduction elements from that party game to present a silly, suspenseful "whodunnit" horror-comedy. Tonally, the film doesn't hit every comedy beat it's aiming for, as the lines between parody and satire get blurred, but overall it's a fierce fun time. The movie is directed by Josh Ruben and written by Mishna Wolff. The cast includes Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Glenn Fleshler. Werewolves Within opens in theaters June 25, 2021, and On Demand July 2, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: Pixar’s “Luca” best of this week’s new movie releases

Though it starts out as a riff on “The Little Mermaid,” “Luca,” blossoms into something so much richer. The movie, which follows two young sea monster boys who are fascinated by the human world, becomes a big, warm-hearted adventure about friendship, family, the joy of learning, and the importance of crushing one’s enemies. There are some really funny moments, a few heartbreaking ones, and so much love you can’t help but feel warm while you watch it. Top it off with great animation and an Italian seaside locale that makes it feel even more summery, and Pixar has created another classic. (Also, pay attention to the credits. Not only is there a delightfully silly stinger scene, but the art shown throughout features scenes from the entire next year.)
Moviesupdatenews360.com

Jagame Thandhiram Movie Review

After Petta, Karthik Subbaraj is out with an internation themed action entertainer in Jagame Thanthiram with Dhanush in the lead. Santosh Narayanan’s music and Shreyas’ cinematography bare the hall mark. As usual, Dhanush delights us with an excellent performance. But a predictable storyline and weak second half disappoints. Story The...
Moviescelebritypage.com

Brad Pitt's New Movie 'Bullet Train' Sets Release Date

Sony Studios has just announced the release date of their latest action-thriller film, Bullet Train, which is planned to hit theaters next year. Brad Pitt is set to star in the adaptation, which centers on a group of hitmen and assassins on board a fast-moving train. Bullet Train is based...
Moviesgetindianews.com

Kamali from Nadukkaveri Tamil Movie Released On OTT Platform Zee5, Review, Story, Cast!

Good news for the fans of Kollywood who are eagerly waiting to watch the most popular Tamil language movie “Kamali from Nadukkaveri” on the OTT Platform. The movie is already premiering on the most popular OTT Platform Zee5 for its fans. However, the movie is already theatrical release on 19th February 2021 and received much attention from the Southside audiences and they loved it to watch. But for those who did not watch yet the movie, now it is ready to take the heart of the fans of the OTT platform. The fans are keenly searching the details of the movie and to make their curiosity over we are present here with all the possible details of it including, star cast, storyline, and OTT streaming date.
Moviestelegraphherald.com

New movies

Rated R for “strong bloody violence throughout, pervasive language and some sexual content.” 118 minutes. ★. Toward the end of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” there’s a scene where Ryan Reynolds is repeatedly smashing a man’s head into a jukebox aboard a yacht, as sometimes happens. Each time the bloodied head goes in the machine, it triggers a new song. Until it lands on “The Sign” by Ace of Base.
Moviesyourchoiceway.com

The Perfect Candidate Movie Review

In some countries, women are second-class citizens. In Saudi Arabia, they used to be third-class citizens. A couple of years ago, they were granted the right to drive a car so they are now almost second-class citizens. They can rise to a certain level in society, but overall, Saudi men look at women as far less than themselves.
Movieswmleader.com

Luca review: Pixar’s new movie is understated brilliance

Pixar’s newest movie is a fantasy about sea monsters coming onto land, but it’s rooted in authentic childhood memories. Director Enrico Casarosa (who previously made the Pixar short La Luna) based Luca on his own childhood summers, and the result is a movie that brings in fantastical elements, but also evokes specific emotions tied to coming-of-age stories.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

New Flash Set Photo May Reveal The Movie’s Real Villain

The Flash was filming on location in London this week and with the cameras rolling less than 5 minutes from my front door, I thought it’d be rude not to head over and see what was going on. It proved to be worth the trip, too, as I got to watch a scene being shot with Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton, a bunch of Central City vehicles on the streets, and Bruce Wayne’s awesome-looking black super car.
MoviesMovieWeb

Claptrap Revealed as Borderlands Movie Wraps Filming

That's a wrap! Filming on the Borderlands movie has officially finished. Director Eli Roth is at the helm for the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game franchise, which had been in production for several weeks. But it appears the work is done and now it's onto post-production, meaning we're one step closer to this long-awaited movie becoming a reality.