I have to remind myself at several points throughout my interview with the Coyle Twins that no, I did not just ingest a bunch of drugs. Luca and Cooper Coyle first came to prominence on the now-defunct social network Vine, then parlayed their success over to a YouTube channel in 2016, where they released a heavy flow of videos including "ARRESTED & FIRED FROM OUR FIRST JOB?! | Storytime" and "WE WERE ALMOST KIDNAPPED | Storytime." Their biggest viral moment came in May of 2018 when they released the video "Twins come out to mom & you won't believe her reaction." (Her reaction, which I had no trouble believing based off the fact that this surely could not have come as a shock to her: "Okay… so what?")