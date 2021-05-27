The Vessel is Reopening on Friday With Suicide Prevention Measures in Place
In January, reports emerged that the Vessel in Hudson Yards would be shut down indefinitely after two people committed suicide by leaping from the structure within the span of two months. In total, the nest of interconnected staircases had been the site of three suicides; another young man from New Jersey had jumped from the Vessel to his death in February 2020. This week, however, it was announced that the Vessel would be reopening to accommodate audiences on Friday with new stopgaps in place to reduce the risks of suicides.observer.com