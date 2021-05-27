Danny Ainge Weighs In On Kyrie Irving’s Racism-In-Boston Remarks
Danny Ainge seemingly was surprised by what he heard from Kyrie Irving on Tuesday night. Irving, following the Nets’ Game 2 blowout win over the Celtics, was asked about his return to Boston as the Atlantic Division rivals’ first-round NBA playoffs series shifts to TD Garden. The star point guard expressed hope that there would be no “subtle racism” vocalized by C’s fans and noted he’s not the only player who can attest to hearing such remarks in Boston.nesn.com