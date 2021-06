Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), a progressive Democrat, had some harsh words for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) on Sunday after the latter made it clear he won't support Democrats' sweeping H.R. 1 voting rights bill. Manchin wrote an op-ed explaining his decision, which stemmed from his belief that a such a bill needs bipartisan support in combination with the fact that the For the People Act has no Republican backers. Jones was not impressed, tweeting that The Charleston Gazette-Mail, which ran the piece, should've titled it "Why I'll vote to preserve Jim Crow." (Tweet) Jones later appeared on MSNBC and elaborated.