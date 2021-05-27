Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atwater, CA

Volunteer Pilots Connect Remote Areas to Advanced Medical Treatment

By Martin do Nascimento
Posted by 
California Health Report
California Health Report
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3posAN_0aDS3QXy00

Eileen Ambrosini moved to the small town of Atwater, California, in 1979. Over the next three decades she met her husband, raised her daughter, and worked as a high school French teacher, all in the heart of the state’s agricultural corridor.

But when Ambrosini was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, the town’s rural location and lack of specialized medical services left her no option but to drive upwards of six hours every Friday to receive treatment and counseling at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto.

“I was so exhausted after a while that I literally could not get out of bed on Saturday,” says Ambrosini. “I don’t know how long I could have continued to do that. It was just taking too much from the energy that I didn’t have.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wsKf_0aDS3QXy00
Eileen Ambrosini outside her home in Atwater.

One day, Ambrosini overheard a fellow patient at the hospital talking about how they got to treatment every week — a nonprofit organization of volunteer pilots called Angel Flight West.

“The fundamental value that Angel Flight [West] offers is the ability to connect people in remote areas with advanced medical treatment,” says Chris Bennett, a volunteer pilot with the organization. For the past four years, Bennett has regularly flown Ambrosini to and from treatment.

Bennett got his pilot’s certificate shortly after retiring from a career in tech and immediately decided to start volunteering to infuse his personal love of flying with the purpose of helping others.

“It’s a very centering, grounding experience that allows me to combine a bunch of things that I enjoy all mixed together,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQ6Hl_0aDS3QXy00
Chris Bennett and Eileen Ambrosini give eachother a hug after a day of flying at Castle airport in Merced.

The American Hospital Association (AHA) estimates that transportation challenges prevent 3.6 million Americans from receiving medical care each year. Of those cases, the Air Care Alliance estimates that 25,000 public benefit flights, such as those operated by Angel Flight West, take place every year in the United States.

“It’s the best of all possible worlds,” says Ambrosini, “because I live in a very peaceful area, but then I know every Friday […] or whenever it is I need to get back to Palo Alto, it’s the ten minutes to the Air Force base, and that’s [all of] my driving.”

This story was produced in partnership with Resolve Magazine.

California Health Report

California Health Report

Oakland, CA
205
Followers
85
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

California Health Report covers health for all Californians. Our mission is to report from communities underserved by mainstream media outlets, including those who are disproportionately affected by inequality.

 https://www.calhealthreport.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Atwater, CA
Stanford, CA
Society
Stanford, CA
Health
Palo Alto, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Palo Alto, CA
Society
City
Stanford, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#Medical Care#Pilot#Air Services#Patient Care#French#Stanford Hospital#Americans#The Air Care Alliance#Resolve Magazine#Air Force#Angel Flight West#Volunteer Pilots#Remote Areas#Breast Cancer#Transportation Challenges#Aha#Drive#People#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
California Health Report

Opinion: Accurate Patient Data is Key to Reducing Health Disparities, Improving Care

To transform the future of health care, we must understand current care. This is especially true when it comes to addressing the multiple socioeconomic and other factors that drive health disparities, which the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified. Right now, our ability to reduce these inequities and increase quality of care for those most in need is limited because we do not have accurate and complete information about how our most vulnerable patients access health care. We also lack full insight into the types of conditions that impact vulnerable patients.
California StatePosted by
California Health Report

The Central California Town That Keeps Sinking

The very ground upon which Corcoran, Calif., was built has been slowly but steadily collapsing, a situation caused primarily not by nature but agriculture. This article was produced by SJV Water, the Center for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ) and The New York Times. The collaboration between SJV Water and CCIJ was led by the Institute for Nonprofit News as part of a project called “Tapped Out: Power, justice and water in the West.”
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California Statestateofreform.com

California will maintain mask mandate until reopening date

California will maintain the existing mask mandate until the state’s planned reopening date on June 15, state health officials said Monday. This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced people who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor locations.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California StateHuffingtonPost

California To Keep Mask Mandate For Another Month

California will maintain its current mask mandate until June 15, when the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance, essentially allowing people vaccinated against COVID-19 to remove masks in most settings. In a press call on Monday, California Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mark...
California Statetheavtimes.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15,...
California Statekrcrtv.com

State health officials explain why California's mask mandate remains in place

REDDING, Calif. — California will keep its mask mandate in place until June 15 to give people more time to get vaccinated, state health officials announced Monday. California Health & Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a news conference that waiting a month will give teens and adolescents more time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.