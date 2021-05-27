Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Databricks unifies data science and engineering with a federated data mesh

By Michael Vizard
VentureBeat
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its online Data + AI Summit conference, Databricks today unveiled Databricks Machine Learning, a platform that lets data science teams build AI models based on the AutoML framework. The offering follows yesterday’s launch of an open source Delta Sharing project that lets organizations employ a protocol to securely share...

venturebeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Warehouses#Data Lake#Big Data#Data Analytics#Digital Data#Google Analytics#Unifies Data#Ai#The Linux Foundation#Ice#S P#Factset#Foursquare#Safegraph#Amazon Web Services#Google Cloud#Azure Purview#Big Query#Atscale Collibra#Immuta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Energy Industrytdworld.com

Harness the Power of Data Science to Streamline Vegetation Management

Managing vegetation and tree growth around power lines is an important responsibility that rests on the shoulders (and budgets) of utilities. It plays a critical role in fire hazard mitigation and ensures the reliability of the grid, but it’s a costly process that can be greatly improved with modern, data-driven optimizations.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

5 Steps to Landing Your First Data Science Job

It might be difficult, but it’s not impossible. In today’s world, no matter what field you’re in, getting a job is not just a difficult task but often seems impossible. This feeling only intensifies when we are addressing getting a job in tech. In addition to the complication laid on the workforce by the pandemic, finding a job in tech has the added challenge of the mismatch between supply and demand.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Three ways to speed up developing your data science solutions

Your customers want results and quickly. This can be stressful as a data scientist: solutions are often experimental and results not guaranteed; you need time to think about the problem. In this post I’ll share three ways I use to develop data science solutions faster. I find there are a...
Businessmediapost.com

Demand Science Acquires TrustedOut To Build Its B2B Content Data Platform

B2B intelligence platform Demand Science has acquired TrustedOut, a Paris-based firm that offers content data technology. Terms were not disclosed. The deal combines Demand Science’s demand, data, content and analytics capabilities with TrustedOut’s firmographic data, media-validated profiles and AI-based predictive intent capability, the firm says. The purchase, the company’s fifth...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

How To Protect Cloud Data Anywhere Using A Data Security Mesh

It was, literally and figuratively, the perfect storm. A blizzard forced everyone from a Wall Street wealth management firm to work from home. At the same time, clients were denied access to their information and called their contacts at the firm understandably concerned. The operations team determined that with the data analysts working from home, the internet pipe was heavily loaded and dropping packets.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

10 Steps to Pass the Data Science Take–Home Task

Make sure to include the following to impress your interviewers. Note: Although this article is specifically tailored towards tasks on tabular data, most of these steps will also apply to non-tabular data (i.e. NLP or CV tasks). 1. Data Analysis & visualisation. This is pretty obvious, it being the first...
Softwarehawaiitelegraph.com

Crux Informatics Advances Data Engineering Services with New Data Quality Measures and Transformation Capabilities

Launch of Crux Data Protect and Crux Wrangle services expand users' ability to ensure data quality across data pipelines and transform datasets to meet internal requirements. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Following significant market demand, Crux Informatics today announced the launch of two services, Crux Data Protect and Crux Wrangle. Part of a broader strategy to grow data preparation capabilities on the Crux Platform, these services comprehensively address specific customer pain points around data quality and transformations. These services expand Crux's capabilities beyond data delivery and operations, bringing its users a managed service to tackle advanced data engineering challenges.
Marketstowardsdatascience.com

How to Make Three Million Dollars in Data Science Risk-Free

The current crop of young engineers seem bent on only striving for 6 figures in data science. I want to offer a perspective that encourages you to set your sights a little higher. Shoot for millions. If you fall short, you still walk away with a few million, and a life well lived.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Don’t start learning data science with neural networks

I often meet students that start their journey towards data science with Keras, Tensorflow and, generally speaking, Deep Learning. They build tons of neural networks like crazy, but in the end they fail with their models because they don’t know machine learning enough nor they are able to apply the necessary pre-processing techniques needed for making neural networks work.
Businessaithority.com

3Cloud Partners With Databricks to Help Companies Build Modern Data + AI Platforms in Microsoft Azure

Azure-Native Solutions Built on Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform Simplify Data and AI Workflows and Improve Collaboration. 3Cloud, a leading Microsoft Azure services firm, announced they have partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). Azure Databricks is one of the fastest growing Azure services and has become a key part of 3Cloud’s toolset for building modern, cloud-based data and AI platforms for its clients.
Computersbetterprogramming.pub

3 Data Engineering Experts Share Their Thoughts on Where Data Is Headed

2021 is almost halfway over, and it seems like hundreds of millions of dollars have gone into investing in data, data startups, and machine learning. In particular, funding has also shifted heavily from just focusing on the data science and machine learning space to the data engineering and data management space.
Sciencetechgig.com

Google, Amazon, Bosch and others are hiring Data Science engineers

Data is touching almost every domain of the market that has increased the demand for Data Science experts. Here are some job openings for Data Science graduates. Data and analytics have come out as the driving force for businesses since the companies are now depending on datasets for marketing strategies, business operations, the burgeoning Artificial Intelligence field, and logistical decisions. The technologies like Cloud Computing and the Internet of Things are also using.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Making Decisions with Data Science

A simple example on how you can optimize business decisions using an algorithm developed for use in chemical physics. With all of the buzz around new algorithms and techniques that seem to appear almost daily in data science, it can be easy to lose sight of the reason why businesses invest in analytics in the first place.
databricks.com

Databricks Enhances Data Management Capabilities with Launch of Delta Live Tables and Unity Catalog

New features help data teams streamline reliable data pipelines and easily discover and govern enterprise data assets across multiple clouds and data platforms. SAN FRANCISCO — May 26, 2021 — Today, at the Data + AI Summit, Databricks announced two new innovations that enhance its lakehouse platform through reliability, governance and scale. First, the company revealed Delta Live Tables to simplify the development and management of reliable data pipelines on Delta Lake. The company also announced Unity Catalog, a new, unified data catalog that makes it easy to discover and govern all of an organization’s data assets, with a complete view of data across clouds and existing catalogs. The Unity Catalog is underpinned by Delta Sharing, a new open source protocol for secure data sharing also announced by Databricks today. It allows organizations to use Unity Catalog to also manage secure data sharing with business partners and data exchanges, further emphasizing the flexibility provided by an open lakehouse platform.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to Snap Out of a Data Science Slump

Our weekly selection of must-read Editors’ Picks and original features. What do you do when things aren’t going the way you were hoping they would? Whether it’s a machine learning model that required too much tinkering, a job offer that never materialized, or just a passing “wait, it’s almost June?!” moment of terror, we all face a setback (or worse) every once in a while. We found inspiration in our recent conversation with data scientist and TDS author Carolina Bento, whose pragmatic approach to problem-solving might resonate with you, too: “Sometimes, when I get stuck, I think about how I can approach the problem from a different angle.”
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

What to study before a Data Science interview

A guide that helped me ace my interviews successfully and land job offers!. It’s 2:34 PM on a Friday, you are wrapping up your week to relax on the weekend or are still applying to several applications and you get an email from an HR recruiter asking your availability for the first round of interviews. This is great news! What to do now?
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Databricks unveils data sharing protocol as part of data lakehouse

Databricks, the inventor and commercial distributor of the Apache Spark processing platform, has announced the launch of an open source project called Delta Sharing at the Data + AI Summit. The supplier describes Delta Sharing as the “first open protocol for securely sharing data across organisations in real time, completely...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Databricks introduces Delta Sharing, an open-source tool for sharing data

As CEO Ali Ghodsi points out, data is exploding, and moving data from Point A to Point B is an increasingly difficult problem to solve with proprietary tooling. “The number one barrier for organizations to succeed with data is sharing data, sharing it between different views, sharing it across organizations — that’s the number one issue we’ve seen in organizations,” Ghodsi explained.
ScienceTechCrunch

Breinify announces $11M seed to bring data science to the marketing team

Breinify is a startup working to apply data science to personalization, and do it in a way that makes it accessible to nontechnical marketing employees to build more meaningful customer experiences. Today the company announced a funding round totaling $11 million. The investment was led by Gutbrain Ventures and PBJ...