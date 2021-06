Breeze Airways on Friday launched service from Tulsa International Airport with a nonstop flight to Tampa, Fla. Tampa is one of three new destinations that Breeze will serve from Tulsa, with nonstop service to New Orleans and San Antonio beginning July 15. All three markets will be served year-round, and to celebrate, the airline is extending its $39 fare offering to customers on the Breeze app or at www.flybreeze.com.