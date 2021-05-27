Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Canadian Solar Seeks To Raise $150M Via Secondary ATM Equity Offering

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) filed an SEC prospectus to sell up to $150 million shares under an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program. The ATM offering proceeds will be used to execute its long-term strategic growth plans, including investing in its battery storage business and growing its storage pipeline. A...

www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Canadian Solar#Atm#Equity#Portfolio Investments#Project Investments#Strategic Investments#Cash#Sec#Solar Inc#Atm#Investing#Strategic Acquisitions#Storage#Equivalents#Csiq Shares#Price Action#Battery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Canada
News Break
Solar Power
Related
BusinessBenzinga

Paysafe Seeks to Raise $1B Via Senior Notes for Debt Refinancing

Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) plans to offer $1.026 billion senior secured notes due 2029 in an institutional offering via its indirect subsidiaries Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp and Paysafe Finance PLC. Paysafe will utilize the offering proceeds along with new term loan proceeds to refinance certain existing obligations. Paysafe's long-term debt...
Marketsadvfn.com

MicroStrategy To Raise $400M Via Debt Offering To Purchase More Bitcoin

Virginia-based enterprise business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has announced another significant debt offering so as to help finance the company’s purchase of bitcoin, underscoring chief executive Michael Saylor’s confidence in the bellwether cryptocurrency. MicroStrategy Plans To Scoop Up An Additional $400 Million Worth Of Bitcoin MicroStrategy’s bitcoin appetite sees no end. According to a June 7 […] ...
Businessai-cio.com

Locus Raises $50 Million in Funding Round Led by GIC

A supply chain services company called Locus has tapped into investor interest in the growing logistics sector, raising $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. The startup delivers analytics on real-time tracking of goods and last-mile distribution through its deep machine learning...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

ZIM Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

HAIFA, Israel, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) (the "Company"), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of experience, announced today the pricing of a secondary offering of 6,975,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $40.00 per ordinary share, by certain selling shareholders of the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about June 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders granted the underwriters an option, exercisable for thirty (30) days after the offering launch date, to purchase up to 1,046,250 additional ordinary shares, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, from the selling shareholders. ZIM is not offering any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
Marketsdrbicuspid.com

Mortenson raises $12M in equity offering

Mortenson is a fully doctor- and employee-owned company. Approximately 50 parties participated with an average investment of $235,000, according to the company. The stock offering provides new ownership opportunities for doctors, while proceeds from the equity raise will be used to pay down debt and strengthen Mortenson's balance sheet, the company noted. Mortenson currently operates in nine U.S. states.
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 Equity-Crowdfunding Offerings Worth Your Investment ASAP

No doubt, some of the top stories over the past year have been about initial public offerings (IPOs) via special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). The appeal is understandable. SPACs give everyday retail investors a chance to participate in ground-floor opportunities. However, the nuances of these deals have turned many people off. So, perhaps they should give equity crowdfunding a try instead.
Marketsalpha-week.com

TA Associates Raises Fourteenth Flagship Growth Private Equity Fund

TA Associates has completed fundraising for TA XIV with total commitments at the hard cap of $12.5bn. In addition, TA announced the closing of TA Select Opportunities Fund II (“TA Select Opps II”) with total commitments at its hard cap of $1.5bn. TA XIV will continue TA’s long-term investment strategy...
BusinessTechCrunch

Yieldstreet raises $100M as it mulls going public via SPAC, eyes acquisitions

Yieldstreet — which provides a platform for making alternative investments in areas like real estate, marine/shipping, legal finance, commercial loans and other opportunities that were previously only open to institutional investors — announced Tuesday that it has raised $100 million in a Series C funding round. Former E*TRADE CEO Mitch...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Valens Cannabis Company Raises $46M Via Bought Deal Offering Of Units

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) has secured some $46 million in financing through a bought deal public offering of its units. The British Columbia-based cannabis company said Tuesday it had sold some 13,940,300 of its units at $3.3 per unit, including 1,818,300 units sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Solar manufacturer 5B raises AU$12 million for global expansion

Australian ‘plug and play’ solar manufacturer 5B has secured AU$12 million (US$9.27 million) to expand into new renewables markets. Malcom Turnbull, the former Prime Minister of Australia, and Smart Energy Council director Simon Holmes à Court have invested in the company through a pre-Series B funding round, which was led by existing backers Fortune 500 company AES Corporation and investment manager Artesian Venutre Capital.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

SoFi Stock Up As Public Offering Via SPAC Route Completes Process

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) began trading Tuesday in one of the more closely watched initial public offerings this year that came to market by merging with a special purpose acquisition company. The SoFi IPO raised $2.4 billion. SoFi stock climbed 12.4%, closing at 22.65 on the stock market today. SoFi was...
MarketsTechCrunch

Equity Tuesday: Everyone is raising money at the same time

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is Equity Monday Tuesday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

ComSovereign Raises $10M Via Lind Partners

ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMS) inked an agreement to raise $10 million from The Lind Partners managed Lind Global Asset Management IV, LLC. The proceeds will be utilized to further invest in increased production across business units, fulfill additional customer purchase orders, advance the ongoing build-out of its Tucson facility, supporting its drone and in-house radio manufacturing activities, and advancing its strategic acquisition efforts including the Innovation Digital acquisition.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Cuts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $58.00

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.
Marketsfinextra.com

E-commerce growth platform Wayflyer raises $76m in all equity Series A

Ayflyer, the revenue-based financing and growth platform to eCommerce merchants, today announces a $76m Series A fundraise led by Left Lane Capital, with support from partners of DST Global, QED Investors, Speedinvest and Zinal Growth, the family office of Guillaume Pousaz (founder of Checkout.com). The equity raise comes just 14...