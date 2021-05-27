Canadian Solar Seeks To Raise $150M Via Secondary ATM Equity Offering

HAIFA, Israel, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) (the "Company"), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of experience, announced today the pricing of a secondary offering of 6,975,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $40.00 per ordinary share, by certain selling shareholders of the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about June 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders granted the underwriters an option, exercisable for thirty (30) days after the offering launch date, to purchase up to 1,046,250 additional ordinary shares, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, from the selling shareholders. ZIM is not offering any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.