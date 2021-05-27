Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mobile network sleuths rank UK carriers in 5G performance study, including new 'Everyday 5G' category

By Matthew Hughes
theregister.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after spending £452m on 5G spectrum, EE has again come out top in the 5G performance leader table, according to the latest report from network sniffers IHS Markit RootMetrics. During H1 2021, RootMetrics looked at the availability and performance of 5G across all carriers in four English cities: London,...

www.theregister.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Network#Network Performance#5g#Uk#Vodafone#Lte#Uk#Everyday 5g#English#Ee#Ofcom#Coventry#5g Services#Everyday 5g Availability#5g Spectrum#Mbps#Ihs Markit Rootmetrics#Account Average Speeds#User Experience#Solid Speeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Technology
News Break
Huawei
Related
BusinessBenzinga

Inseego-Net4 Partner to Drive 5G Private Networks Across Europe

5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions provider (NASDAQ: INSG) collaborated with IoT solutions systems integrator Net4 to drive the distribution of 5G private networks for enterprise customers across the U.K. and Europe. Inseego's integrated end-to-end private 5G solution will enable many new use cases for enterprise customers. The joint solution will...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

RootMetrics benchmark reveals marked improvements in everyday 5G experience

Aiming to establish and highlight new standards in 5G performance measurements, RootMetrics has revealed its 5G Scorecard, examining how well UK operators deliver everyday usage experiences in terms of availability and speed. The mobile network performance benchmark firm’s study provided insights into the most typical end-user 5G experience in the...
Worldtheiet.org

EE boosts 4G and 5G network capacity ahead of rise in ‘staycations’

EE has boosted the capacity of its mobile networks in some of the UK’s most popular coastal locations, in anticipation of a larger than normal number of holidaymakers. With the Covid-19 pandemic still ongoing, and travel restrictions imposed on most countries, 2021 is expected to see an unprecedented number of people staying in the UK for their holiday.
Economymobileeurope.co.uk

Aviva and Vodafone UK launch separate automated vehicle trials on public roads

First up, a new mobility cloud platform intended to improve road safety is being tested for the first time on the open road in the UK. Vodafone said in a statement that the platform is “will ultimately connect vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians and infrastructure in a seamless digital transport ecosystem”. It...
TechnologyComputerworld

OzTech: A profile in Australian tech usage; 5G-enabled smartphones now lead in Australia; Free IT training for veterans in NSW; Telstra launches business awards

A profile in tech usage: Australian businesses’ IT trends. Results from the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Business Characteristics Survey show that 55% of Australian businesses used paid cloud computing in 2019-20, compared to 42% in 2017-18. This includes the use of cloud-based software, computing power, and storage capacity. Cloud technology...
WorldZDNet

Singtel, StarHub prepare 5G standalone networks for launch in Singapore

Singtel and StarHub are gearing up to offer consumer services on their respective 5G standalone networks in Singapore, but consumers still will not be able to access services via the networks until compatible handsets receive the necessary software updates. Some Singtel users, however, will be offered test units of Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G Ultra to try out the telco's network.
TechnologyZDNet

This fiber optic cable full of air could be the key to better 5G networks

The UK's leading telecoms provider BT has been trialing a new type of optical fiber that could significantly boost the performance of future 5G networks. Called hollow core fiber, the technology enables data to travel 50% faster than in the optical cables that are typically deployed for 5G networks, according to Lumenisity, a spin-out company from Southampton University, which developed the new fiber.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU okays 2.1 bln euro German scheme for 4G/LTE, 5G networks

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - EU competition enforcers approved on Tuesday a 2.1-billion-euro ($2.6 billion) German scheme to roll out fast-speed 4G/LTE and 5G networks in areas currently with only a 2G network. The scheme, which will be implemented by a new state-owned company, will give out grants to companies that build and operate the passive infrastructure for voice and mobile data services such as masts, ducts and dark fibre.
Cell PhonesZDNet

5G Scorecard: T-Mobile leads in "Everyday 5G" availability

The 5G landscape is changing swiftly across the US, but according to recent testing from RootMetrics, T-Mobile currently has a solid lead in "Everyday 5G" availability. At the same time, according to the testing firm's new 5G scorecard, AT&T leads in Everyday 5G download speeds, while Verizon provides top Everyday 5G data reliability in most cities.
Technologyxda-developers

5g in UK on G9980 BRI

I recently purchased a G9980 from Asia and received the BRI CSC version. I've tried a 5g Giffgaff SIM in slot 1 and 2 and can't get 5g in a 5g area. I've done a bit of research that says that there are 5g problems with the BRI version in Europe, but the listed problems seem to be mostly about 5g not being listed in the network options 2g/3g/4g/5g etc which is present in this version so not sure if changing the CSC will fix that.
Worldehackingnews.com

Moscow has completed a large-scale study on the security of 5G

The press service of the Moscow Department of Information Technologies informs that the specialists of the Scientific-Research Institute of Metallurgical Heat Engineering (VNIIMT) completed research work on the security of mobile communications of all standards, including 5G. Scientists have determined that the levels of the electromagnetic field created by mobile...
Technologythefastmode.com

Optus Complete Voice Call Over Commercial 5G Standalone Network

Optus, in collaboration with Ericsson and OPPO, have doubled down on 5G advancements by successfully carrying out a voice call over a commercial 5G standalone network. Optus successfully demonstrated their first Evolved Packet System Fallback (EPS-FB) call which leads the way for what will become the next evolution in mobile calling. When launched commercially this technology will enable 5G standalone services to customers on smartphones, providing Optus customers with exciting new experiences and more innovative options they love.
Technologythefastmode.com

Spirent Intros 5G Network Validation on AWS for CSPs

Spirent Communications on Wednesday announced a collaboration with AWS to bring automated 5G testing capabilities to CSPs building 5G networks on AWS. Spirent’s market-first Landslide 5GC Automation Package is designed to help carriers to rapidly deploy 5G networks on AWS, significantly reducing operational costs, time, and resources compared to manual testing.
Businessthefastmode.com

Deutsche Telekom Completes 5G VoNR Call over SA 5G Network

Deutsche Telekom and partners this week announced the successful completion of the world’s first 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call in an end to end multi-vendor environment. In the innovation trial in Warsaw, Poland, the partners were able to verify the capability over a 5G Standalone (SA) network with...
Technologyarxiv.org

Physical Layer Security for UAV Communications in 5G and Beyond Networks

Due to its high mobility and flexible deployment, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is drawing unprecedented interest in both military and civil applications to enable agile wireless communications and provide ubiquitous connectivity. Mainly operating in an open environment, UAV communications can benefit from dominant line-of-sight links; however, it on the other hand renders the UAVs more vulnerable to malicious eavesdropping or jamming attacks. Recently, physical layer security (PLS), which exploits the inherent randomness of the wireless channels for secure communications, has been introduced to UAV systems as an important complement to the conventional cryptography-based approaches. In this paper, a comprehensive survey on the current achievements of the UAV-aided wireless communications is conducted from the PLS perspective. We first introduce the basic concepts of UAV communications including the typical static/mobile deployment scenarios, the unique characteristics of air-to-ground channels, as well as various roles that a UAV may act when PLS is concerned. Then, we introduce the widely used secrecy performance metrics and start by reviewing the secrecy performance analysis and enhancing techniques for statically deployed UAV systems, and extend the discussion to a more general scenario where the UAVs' mobility is further exploited. For both cases, respectively, we summarize the commonly adopted methodologies in the corresponding analysis and design, then describe important works in the literature in detail. Finally, potential research directions and challenges are discussed to provide an outlook for future works in the area of UAV-PLS in 5G and beyond networks.
Worldsmartcitiesworld.net

Thailand's “Silicon Beach” development builds 5G smart city network

Ban Chang will be the ‘first’ smart city in Thailand to run on a 5G network based on Open RAN to deliver real-time diagnostics of traffic, public safety, digital signage and sensitive environmental conditions applications. For the 5G pilot, Ban Chang has partnered with state-owned National Telecommunications (NT] in collaboration...
Businessthefastmode.com

Samsung, OPTAGE to Build Private 5G Network in Japan

Samsung said that it is collaborating with OPTAGE, a Japanese service provider, to implement a dedicated private 5G network and deploy a real-time video monitoring system at a plant facility. This private 5G network will support 4K Ultra HD-based live-streaming videos, transmitted from multiple devices, including cameras located throughout the...