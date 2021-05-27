Hanging By A Proverbial Thread

S&P 500 in a tight range with bearish undertones in the credit markets – but where is the decline? Given the ample Fed support, don‘t count on too much unless the 4,180s zone gives in yet again. Highly unlikely according to the VIX, and even option traders have turned more complacent again. The S&P 500 may be in a precarious balance all it wants, but will gladly take any bullish clue (hello, unemployment claims) – unless the markets lose the faith in the Fed, the bulls are quite safe: