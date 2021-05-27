Brad Pitt Awarded Joint Custody of His 6 Kids in Divorce With Angelina Jolie

It is kind of interesting to wonder what might happen if an average person had the chance to hang out with a big-name celebrity for a while, but being stuck while in quarantine with them would be kind of hard to imagine simply because it might quickly become something that a person might regret. One individual found out what it would be like to be stuck with George Clooney in this amusing spoof that shows the two becoming roommates by chance. It’s easy to laugh at the idea of being a roommate with Clooney if he was actually like this since his worship of Brad Pitt, in this manner, definitely goes above and beyond the type of fandom that one might expect. The effect is even better when Clooney puts up multiple Brad Pitt cutouts in and around the bathroom, which would be extremely creepy, to say the least in such a situation. A lot of us have probably had one or two roommates in our lives, but hopefully a lot of people have missed out on anyone being this nuts since to be certain, it’s something that can wear through pretty quickly. Looking at this clip from a practical standpoint would take a lot of the fun out of it since the whole idea is to laugh and have a good time with it, especially since the events of 2020 had a lot of people falling into a depression of the type that was bound to do more damage than the coronavirus could since as a lot of people might tell it, depression is one of those things that doesn’t really give any warning when it’s coming on and can be far more devastating than a disease since while there are ways to deal with it, some people slip into it too quickly to do much that might help.