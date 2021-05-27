Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

A bestselling novel turned Netflix hit and home chef made meals

By Ellie Roberto
cityscenecolumbus.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the novel by A.J. Finn, the new Netflix thriller The Women in the Window stars Amy Adams as Dr. Anna Fox, a child psychologist with agoraphobia. Fox witnesses something she shouldn’t while watching her new neighbors across the street, but no one believes her. The film follows Fox as she continues to confirm her suspicions.

www.cityscenecolumbus.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Gillian Flynn
Person
Tana French
Person
Laura Dave
Person
John Grisham
Person
Jennifer Weiner
Person
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Tracy Letts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Chef#Netflix Inc#Film Star#Original Stars#The Women In The Window#American#Mexican#Indian#Author Stephen King#Delicious Desserts#Dr Anna Fox#Healthy Meals#Homecooked Meals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Review: ‘Woman in the Window’ is, alas, a muddled mess

The girl isn’t gone. There’s one on the train, and there’s another in the window. “Woman in the Window,” based on A.J. Finn’s 2018 best-seller, is the latest adaptation in a run on female-led thrillers that have gone from page to screen with their intriguingly vague titles intact. Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” kicked off a mini-craze that, in movie form at least, began promisingly. David Fincher’s adaptation — an engrossingly dark inquiry into marriage — is still the best of the bunch. But that’s not saying much considering the knockoffs that have followed.
MoviesSlate

The Bananas Twists of The Woman in the Window, Explained

The Woman in the Window, director Joe Wright’s twisty adaptation of A. J. Finn’s even twistier 2018 novel, is finally coming to Netflix on Friday. Originally scheduled for an October 2019 theatrical release, Disney scheduled reshoots and pushed the movie back to spring of 2020 after test-screening audiences hated its ending. Then the pandemic happened, and Disney sold the film to Netflix. Along the way, the New Yorker published a scathing profile revealing that “A.J. Finn” was a pseudonym for Dan Mallory, a former publishing executive and serial fabulist who lied about having serious illnesses, and the Hollywood Reporter published allegations of decades of abusive behavior from producer Scott Rudin.
MoviesVanity Fair

The Woman in the Window Isn’t Worth Staying Home For

This is the part of the job I hate. Sometimes I am duty bound to relate the sad news that a hotly anticipated (by me, anyway) movie is a catastrophic disappointment. I am referring, I’m afraid, to The Woman in the Window (Netflix, May 14), a supposedly literary thriller that stars a whole bunch of good actors doing bad things. The film, directed by Joe Wright (though at least partially overhauled by Tony Gilroy after poor test screenings), is an unmitigated disaster, not even capable of camp appeal.
TV SeriesCNET

The Woman in the Window: That ending explained and all your questions answered

Netflix's latest psychological thriller The Woman in the Window doesn't let up, revealing twist after twist until, like Amy Adams' Dr. Anna Fox, your head is slightly spinning. An agoraphobe whose diet consists of pills and wine, she's forced to slowly piece together her hazy reality -- and a murder that may or may not have taken place. If you zoned out during the many reveals or found yourself lost by the end, here are a few answers to clear up any lingering questions.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Amy Adams Deserves Better than the Messy Mystery at the Center of The Woman in the Window

It’s always disappointing when a film doesn’t live up to expectations; it’s exponentially worse when that film comes from a filmmaker who is clearly capable of great things on screen. Such is the case with the latest from Joe Wright, a hit-or-miss filmmaker who is very, very good when he’s on (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Darkest Hour) and, as with the new thriller The Woman in the Window, very very not good when he’s off. Based on the best-selling novel by A.J. Finn, adapted by Tracy Letts and starring Amy Adams, the film has all the makings of a gripping mystery and the creative team to back it up. The whole does not add up to the sum of its parts, however, as the story of an agoraphobic woman who thinks she witness a horrific crime across the street goes so far off the rails you’ll forget entirely where the tracks were to begin with.
MoviesThrillist

Netflix's 'The Woman in the Window' Is Enjoyable Schlock

Amy Adams stars in this goofy, Hitchcockian thriller. There was a point in time in its long journey to release when The Woman in the Window was set for an Oscar campaign and a splashy theatrical release. Now on Netflix, this occasionally very goofy but generally pretty fun little thriller, based on the novel by A. J. Finn, aka controversial writer Dan Mallory, is right at home on the streaming service. It's perfect for idle Friday night viewing. You'll remain entertained, you may even hoot and holler at some of the more ridiculous twists, and you'll marvel at some of Amy Adams' acting choices. It's the ideal couch experience.
Movieskrvs.org

Amy Adams Is The Best Thing In An Otherwise Mechanical 'Woman In The Window'

This is FRESH AIR. The psychological thriller "The Woman In The Window," starring Amy Adams, was supposed to be released last year but was held back due to the pandemic. It's based on the best-selling novel by Dan Mallory, writing under the pseudonym A.J. Finn, which stirred controversy in the literary world when it was published in 2018. Our film critic Justin Chang has this review.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

Does the Cat Die in 'The Woman in the Window'? Nine Lives Is Right (SPOILERS)

Fans of Amy Adams and domestic thrillers rejoiced to hear that The Woman in the Window was being adapted for the big screen. Despite numerous delays, it's finally been released to Netflix, although some viewers are feeling wary after rumors of harm coming to the feline cast member of the movie. Animal lover audiences are curious: Does the cat die in The Woman in the Window? Read on for everything we know.
Movieskawc.org

'The Woman In The Window' Locks Amy Adams Inside

The Woman In The Window has been a little ... snakebit, let's just get that out of the way first. Filmed in 2018 (!), it was scheduled to come out in 2019 (!!), but it was pushed to 2020 for reshoots (!!!) and then to 2021 because of the pandemic (!!!!). That's a long road. Meanwhile, the writer of the novel on which the film is based was the subject of an explosive article in The New Yorker accusing him of a variety of deceptions, and producer Scott Rudin was confronted with allegations as well, particularly about his treatment of assistants.
Comicsnerdreactor.com

Philippine graphic novel Trese to become Netflix animated series

Trese is a Philippine graphic novel, and it will be adapted into an animated series on Netflix. Attached to the project is Jay Oliva, who has directed many of the DC animated films including Justice League War and Justice League Dark. The trailer was released on May 20th, and you can check it out below.
Moviescolumbusunderground.com

Big Movies for Screens Big and Small

Remember all those trailers from the Before Times? So many movies, just aging and collecting dust. Well, now is the time! Angelina Jolie’s big fiery adventure, Amy Adams’ Hitchcockian nightmare, Chris Rock’s horror flick and tons and tons more, all available this week. How are they?. The Woman in the...