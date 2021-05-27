Traditional Turkey Barley Mushroom Soup Recipe
Let's be honest: Whether it's a stormy and rainy day, crisp fall afternoon, or snowy day, nothing makes you feel cozier than curling up on the couch and enjoying a warm cup of soup. This particular recipe for turkey barley mushroom soup is a hearty dish brought to you by recipe developer Mackenzie Ryan of Food Above Gold. It will put your leftovers to good use (while saving money in the bank), and can be savored any time of year! Now it doesn't get much better than that.www.mashed.com