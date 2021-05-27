Cancel
The week in bankruptcies: Organic Acres Agricultural Services LLC.

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date, the court recorded 6 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 65% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Financial ReportsPosted by
Boston Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: E.Y. Realty LLC and Pescatore Mechanical Contractors LLC.

Boston area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 28, 2021. Year to date through May 28, 2021, the court recorded 27 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -13 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Denver Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Hawkeye Aviation LLC and J. Lopez Construction LLC

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 28, 2021. Year to date through May 28, 2021, the court recorded 22 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -45% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Thunderbird Global Development LLC.

Phoenix area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 28, 2021. Year to date through May 28, 2021, the court recorded 18 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 42 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: The Academy of Integrative Pain Management

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 28. Year to date through May 28, the court recorded 18 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 22% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Hastings Estate Co. Inc. and Hastings Master Tenant LLC

Seattle area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including two with total debts above $1 million — during the week that ended May 28, 2021. Year to date through May 28, 2021, the court recorded 14 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 48% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Financial ReportsPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

This week in bankruptcies: BSK Broadway LLC, BSK Hospitality Group LLC and 3 more

San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded five business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 28, 2021. Year to date through May 28, 2021, the court recorded 49 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 7 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Dyno Tech Industries Inc. and J.S. Cates Construction Inc..

Minneapolis area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended May 28, 2021. Year to date through May 28, 2021, the court recorded 17 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 42 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Central Florida Renovations LLC, Little Drug Co. Inc. and 1 more

Orlando area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 28, 2021. Year to date through May 28, 2021, the court recorded 32 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 27% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Economynewsontheneck.com

Bankruptcy no more

Nearly two years to the day of receiving Chapter 11 protections, Lakeway Publishers, Inc., the parent company of the Westmoreland News, has emerged from bankruptcy. Judge Shelley Ricker signed the order Thursday. Lakeway Publishers, Inc. President R. Jack Fishman said the announcement is an important one for Lakeway Publishers, its...
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: San Isabel Telecom, US Holdings Corp. & Real Property Corp. and more

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date through May 21, 2021, the court recorded 20 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -50% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: LeapStarr Productions LLC, Auto Plaza Inc. and 1 more

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date through May 21, 2021, the court recorded 25 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 14% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Air Compressor Products Inc. and First Coast Auto Connection Repair and Service Inc..

Jacksonville area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date through May 21, 2021, the court recorded 11 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -63 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Bionica Inc., R&S REI LLC and 3 more

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded five business filings — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended May 21. Year to date through May 21, the court recorded 17 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 26% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Financial ReportsPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Boerne builder and New Braunfels realty company

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 21, 2021. Year to date through May 21, 2021, the court recorded 21 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -42 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
