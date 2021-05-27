Cancel
Prisma Health reminds community to be aware of signs of stroke

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C.— As one of 11 states in the “Stroke Belt,” a region of the U.S. where the risk of stroke is 34 percent higher according to the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center, it is critical that residents in South Carolina know the signs of stroke and what to do if one were to occur. May is National Stroke Awareness Month and Prisma Health encourages South Carolina residents to learn more to decrease risks and identify symptoms.

