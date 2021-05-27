Cancel
Baidu debuts updated AI framework and R&D initiative

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 11 days ago

At Wave Summit, Baidu’s bi-annual deep learning conference, the company announced version 2.1 of PaddlePaddle, its framework for AI and machine learning model development. Among the highlights are a large-scale graph query engine; four pretrained models; and PaddleFlow, a cloud-based suite of machine learning developer tools that include APIs and a software development kit (SDK). Baidu also unveiled what it’s calling the Age of Discovery, a 1.5 billion RMB (~$235 million) grant program that will invest over the next three years in AI education, research, and entrepreneurship.

