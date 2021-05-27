Warren Says GOP Infrastructure Counteroffer Is Not ‘Serious’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is swatting down a counterproposal by Republican lawmakers to President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan. Though the president has proposed a $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan, a group of Republicans countered with a $928 billion offer on Thursday. The counteroffer includes, in part, $506 billion toward roads and bridges, $98 billion to public transit, $65 billion to broadband, and $56 billion to airports.