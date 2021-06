Travis Barker said that surviving a plane crash in 2008 was his “wake-up call” and inspired him to get sober. “People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’” Barker told Men’s Health in an interview published Monday. “And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”