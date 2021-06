An undersung mensch of early rock ‘n’ roll garnered some recognition in his birthplace of Hot Springs today, on what would have been his 100th birthday. Henry Glover, the genre-busting songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and A&R man who produced hits for for James Brown, Levon Helm, Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan and Grandpa Jones was honored with a plaque on the Hot Springs Walk of Fame, which lines Central Avenue near the national park’s visitors center. A “parklet” at 348 Malvern Ave. will also bear Glover’s namesake, and was dedicated today by Mayor Pat McCabe in a rainy but cheerful ceremony in front of the city’s “Black Broadway” mural, created by Pepe Gaka and Anthony Tidwell to pay homage to a bustling arts and retail district that once flourished along Malvern Ave.