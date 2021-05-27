In figures: the biggest flu vaccination campaign in history
In 2020, ministers across the UK tasked the health service with administering the flu vaccine “to more people than ever before” in order to head off a winter crisis and keep the most vulnerable people out of hospital. Younger age groups and household members of shielded patients were eligible for the first time, bringing the total targeted by the campaign in England to around 30 million people — double the number who received a flu vaccination the previous season.pharmaceutical-journal.com