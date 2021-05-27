Cancel
In figures: the biggest flu vaccination campaign in history

pharmaceutical-journal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, ministers across the UK tasked the health service with administering the flu vaccine “to more people than ever before” in order to head off a winter crisis and keep the most vulnerable people out of hospital. Younger age groups and household members of shielded patients were eligible for the first time, bringing the total targeted by the campaign in England to around 30 million people — double the number who received a flu vaccination the previous season.

pharmaceutical-journal.com
#Flu Vaccination#Nhs England#Flu Vaccine#Vaccination Rates#Pharmoutcomes Systems#Community Pharmacy Wales#Nhs Boards Local#Nhs Flu Vaccinations#Nhs Vaccinations#Record Numbers#Younger Age Groups#Campaign#Uptake Rates#English Pharmacies#Community Pharmacies#Shielded Patients#Uk#Winter#Crisis#People
