In figures: the biggest flu vaccination campaign in history

Now that vaccine rates have started to slow in the U.S., you might have a better chance at choosing exactly which vaccine you want to get by setting up your appointment at a specific location. Fortunately, experts say that all three of the vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. are safe and effective, and multiple studies have confirmed this. However, a new discovery may make Pfizer's vaccine look even more promising: Research has found that 96 percent of people who get the Pfizer vaccine develop COVID antibodies after just one dose.