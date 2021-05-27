The Kitchen Plastic Wrap Ina Garten Swears By

Ina Garten is the celebrity chef with the culinary and entertaining savoir faire that we all covet and wish we had. How could we not? She's a bit of an enigma. Garten makes her own vanilla extract, because, why wouldn't she? The cookbook author also has her staff try out her recipes so she'll know how to guide the common, wannabe cook and make suggestions about where to buy ingredients to make it easier when we try it. Garten also has the super power of eyeballing when she measures an ingredient. That's right, the "Barefoot Contessa" host rarely, if ever, actually measures an ingredient when she's making a dish. Moreover, Garten never wears an apron, and if you can't make an ingredient, she's the first to tell you that "store bought is fine" (via CheatSheet). Naturally, all of us lap up whatever she says because she's Ina Garten.