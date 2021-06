You're dedicated to washing your makeup brushes and sponges regularly, but when it comes to your actual makeup products, should the same level of cleanliness be adopted? If you consider that not sanitizing your makeup is kind of like not washing a reusable water bottle, the answer is a resounding yes. Okay, okay — it’s not that gross. The truth is, many makeup products actually have preservatives that protect it against bacterial, yeast, and mold growth. That being said, even though some level of protection is built into many of your products, much of their safety comes down to proper storage and use.