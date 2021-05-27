Cancel
Museum treasures: Robinson & Sons Gamgee tissue pneumonia jacket, 1940–1953

pharmaceutical-journal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Gamgee tissue pneumonia jacket was designed to help regulate the body temperature of patients with pneumonia, a necessity before the discovery of antibiotics. Gamgee tissue was invented by Sampson Gamgee as an absorbent wound dressing. The firm cotton wool, sandwiched between two layers of gauze, would allow a wound to be supported and kept dry. It was later applied to a range of dressings and is still available today.

