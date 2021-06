Given that Stephen King is one of the most popular writers in the world, it’s not surprising his novels and short fiction are regularly adapted into other mediums. What is surprising is how often those new versions fall flat. The good King adaptations that highlight his strengths as a storyteller while downplaying his weaknesses, typically over-writing and clumsy dialogue. Bad King adaptations keep the flaws and add in more, from terrible performances to cheap special effects to sluggish pacing. Then there are the adaptations that fall somewhere in between, inarguably faithful recreations of source material that could’ve used some reshaping in order to appeal to a wider audience.