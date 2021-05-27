Why There Will Never Be Another Friends Reunion Special

The HBO Max release of "Friends: The Reunion" has been a long time coming for fans of the series. The popular TV sitcom aired its final episode way back in May 2004, and "Friends" fans spent most of the years following the show's conclusion speculating about if and when its core creative team was going to reunite for a special looking back on the iconic series. Those fans finally got the answer to that question in late 2019 and early 2020 when it was announced — and later confirmed — that HBO Max would produce a "Friends" reunion special featuring all six of its lead cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox.