Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

I Jumped Rope Every Day For a Month, and I'm Not Quitting Any Time Soon

By Andrea Johnson
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At first glance, jumping rope as a daily workout seemed like an absolute no-brainer — who wouldn't want to get fit by simply revisiting an easy and inexpensive childhood pastime? Besides, as middle age has started to creep up on me, so have the pounds and my aversion to any exercise routine that extends past 30 minutes. So, when I won a set of weighted jump ropes on Instagram earlier this year, I seized the moment to get in shape without having to go to the gym or hire a trainer.

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump Rope#Exercise#Yoga Mat#Long Jump#Lost Time#Yoga Workouts#Fun Time#The New York Times#Jumping Rope#Normal Jump Ropes#Weighted Jump Ropes#Scissor Jumps#Feet#Workout Capris#Intense Workouts#Shoulders#Staying Fit#Bra#Grass#Fatigue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
WorkoutsLifehacker

How and Why to Do Barbell Squats

Squats are one of the very best exercises for your legs, and nearly everybody who lifts heavy weights regularly does some form of squat. But perhaps you’ve heard that squats are bad for your knees, or that you need to do squats in a certain specific way to avoid injury. Let’s break down the specifics so you’ll know what advice to follow, and can rest assured you’re doing your squats the right way.
Workoutswellnessforce.com

Get Better Fitness Routine Results by Following Eight Simple Steps

If you are looking to get better results from your fitness routine, there are various things you can do to enhance your performance. Get started by following these eight helpful and simple steps. 1. Choose a Workout Routine You Enjoy. If you choose exercises, activities, and workout routines just because...
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5 Best Dynamic Arm Stretches to Improve Your Mobility and Warm Up for Exercise

Dynamic arm stretches are the perfect way to improve your mobility and warm up your muscles for exercise. Try them before upper-body strength workouts as well as sports like tennis, baseball, softball and golf, all of which include repetitive arm movements. Gently and dynamically stretching your arms before getting to work can help reduce the risk of elbow and shoulder injury. Plus, to excel at your arm workouts, you need to move your arms and exert strength through their full range of motion, according to the National Strength and Conditioning Association's ​Essentials of​ ​Strength Training and Conditioning​.
Makeuptheeverygirl.com

I Get Ads for This Foundation Every Day—So I Finally Tried It

Considering I spend my workday looking at beauty products on a computer screen, I’m not that susceptible to makeup marketing. I can spot gimmicks and marketing tactics, and I have a strong eye for what products I actually want to try and what is just a blip on my radar. But every so often, I’m hit with an ad so targeted and so often that I finally bite the bullet. I’m talking daily videos and photos on every platform practically calling my name to try a product. Then, I see someone I love using it, and I’m finally worn down enough to try it. The most recent product that got me? The Il Makiage foundation.
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Whoever goes I'm sure they'll be entertained. Time &

VAF sent out ticket info 2 hours ago....not a whole lot through UVA. But -- UVAFan2626 06/08/2021 7:36PM. Whoever goes I'm sure they'll be entertained. Time & -- hoosone 06/08/2021 8:04PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
DietsRedbook

15 Hidden Reasons You're Not Losing Weight, According to Dietitians

A whopping 45 million Americans diet and spend $33 billion on weight loss products each year, according to Boston Medical Center. No matter which way you lose weight, dropping the pounds for good comes down to developing a healthy relationship with food and adopting positive habits. That said, we know that losing weight isn't easy. In fact, not losing weight when you've been trying to for a while can be extremely frustrating. That's why we asked some of the top dietitians to explain why your diet isn't working and why you're having trouble dropping the pounds. Learn what surprising mistakes you might be making and how to get on a sustainable path to weight loss success.
Workoutspodiumrunner.com

A Jump Rope Workout To Improve Strength And Foot Speed

Jumping rope doesn’t tend to be a go-to activity for most runners — at least not after the age of 10. But it’s one of the easiest and fastest ways to gain strength, build cardiovascular fitness and improve foot speed. In fact, research has shown that jumping rope can improve aerobic and anaerobic capacity, shoulder strength coordination and proprioception in athletes. A jump rope workout is plyometrics in disguise, and a great way to prepare you body for more explosive exercises.
Weight Losswearebreakingnews.com

The Best Time Of Day To Exercise And Lose Weight Faster

In case you are a person who has considered losing weight and losing weight, the first thing you should do is consult an expert. With the help of a professional in medicine or nutrition, you will have the necessary tools to eat and exercise in order to get rid of those extra kilos. It will also be interesting to find the difference between the weight loss diet and the one that seeks to gain muscle.
Workoutssciencealert.com

Want to Exercise Your Mind And Your Body? Take a Hike

Before COVID-19, the popularity of hiking was on a downward slope in both adults and children. But its popularity has spiked during the pandemic, seeing many more people taking to trails than usual. Hiking is not only a great way to get outside in nature, it also has plenty of...
WorkoutsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Burn Fat and Build Muscle With This 1-Week Weightlifting Workout Plan

If you want to start lifting weights more often but have no idea what to do in the gym, we've got you covered. We've created this one-week weightlifting plan that's suitable for all levels, so grab your dumbbells, your water, and a towel, and get ready to start! For maximal muscle growth and fat loss, we suggest following this program for four weeks. After that, start to increase your weights and graduate to tougher movements so you can keep challenging yourself.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Proven Weight Loss Approach Takes Minutes

This highly effective weight loss technique is done in under 15 minutes per day. Spending just 15 minutes per day keeping a food diary predicts the most weight loss, research finds. People who simply noted down what they ate while dieting lost an average of 10 percent of their body...
WorkoutsEverydayHealth.com

6 Simple Yoga Poses for Psoriatic Arthritis

What if you could ease some of the pain and stiffness of psoriatic arthritis while also feeling calmer inside? Psoriatic arthritis is a serious condition that requires appropriate medical treatment, but yoga can help. Just 15 to 20 minutes a day of gentle stretching, deep breathing, and meditation can make...
Weight Losswtnzfox43.com

Turbocharge Your Weight Loss with Keto and the Ideal Protein Protocol

Originally Posted On: Turbocharge Your Weight Loss with Keto and the Ideal Protein Protocol – LaVie Center (lavieidealdiet.com) Are you looking to turbocharge your weight loss with Keto and the Ideal Protein Protocol? If so, you have landed in the right place. As you are probably aware, that “Keto” has been immensely popular and mainstream for the past couple of years, and with good reason. The ketogenic diet is effective, and it is at the heart of the Ideal Protein program here in Omaha at La Vie Center for Health & Weight Loss.
Weight LossABC Action News

How Can I Be Sure Weight Loss Surgery Will Work?

If you are considering weight loss surgery, clinically referred to as “bariatric surgery,” you may be wondering how well it works. Perhaps you’ve known or heard of people who have had a bariatric procedure and lost weight only to regain the pounds they’ve shed. This might make you skeptical about weight loss surgery. Does it really work? Will it work for me?
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Try This Simple Bodyweight Workout to Burn Fat and Get Lean

Take it from me: You don't need a fancy gym or gimmicks in order to get a great workout and lean body. However, if weight training isn't your thing—no judgement here—and you're going the bodyweight route, there is one training method I recommend that can help you maximize your results.
Workoutseasyhealthoptions.com

Want to lose belly fat? Give tai chi a try

Exercise is pretty much essential if you’re looking to lose weight. In previous issues we’ve discussed the weight-loss benefits of interval training, weightlifting and walking or running outdoors, among other activities. But exercise gets more complicated as you get older, especially for senior adults who are overweight. The high-impact nature...
Workoutstheptdc.com

How Do You Ensure Your Online Clients Perform Exercises Correctly and Safely?

— But don’t lose sleep over it. Strength training is still one of the safest physical activities a person can do. A 2017 review in Sports Medicine concluded that rates of sports injuries from all kinds of weight-training (bodybuilding, CrossFit, strongman training, etc.) were relatively low compared to team sports, and that bodybuilding training had the lowest injury risk of all the types of lifting—just one injury for every 1,000 hours of training, on average.