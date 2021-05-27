I Jumped Rope Every Day For a Month, and I'm Not Quitting Any Time Soon

Considering I spend my workday looking at beauty products on a computer screen, I’m not that susceptible to makeup marketing. I can spot gimmicks and marketing tactics, and I have a strong eye for what products I actually want to try and what is just a blip on my radar. But every so often, I’m hit with an ad so targeted and so often that I finally bite the bullet. I’m talking daily videos and photos on every platform practically calling my name to try a product. Then, I see someone I love using it, and I’m finally worn down enough to try it. The most recent product that got me? The Il Makiage foundation.