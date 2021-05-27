I Jumped Rope Every Day For a Month, and I'm Not Quitting Any Time Soon
At first glance, jumping rope as a daily workout seemed like an absolute no-brainer — who wouldn't want to get fit by simply revisiting an easy and inexpensive childhood pastime? Besides, as middle age has started to creep up on me, so have the pounds and my aversion to any exercise routine that extends past 30 minutes. So, when I won a set of weighted jump ropes on Instagram earlier this year, I seized the moment to get in shape without having to go to the gym or hire a trainer.www.popsugar.com