The very first Royal Mail delivery office to have an entirely electric fleet of vehicles has been announced.The Bristol East Central Delivery Office has had all 23 of its diesel delivery and collection vans replaced by fully electric equivalents in an effort to reduce emissions.Six electric charging posts have been installed on-site providing electricity to power the office and charge the vehicles from 100 per cent renewable sources.The company said Bristol was selected as the pioneering electric-only site because of the city’s plans to create a Clean Air Zone (CAZ) that will require certain vehicles to pay a fee to...