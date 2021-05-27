Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

BGC Scoffs At Latest Report From House of Lords

By Ella McDonald
legalgamblingandthelaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the changes proposed by the House of Lords include preventing gambling operators from directly sponsoring sports teams, classifying video games with loot boxes as gambling and making it mandatory for licensed gaming operators to donate a minimum amount that will be used to fund gambling research, treatment and education.

www.legalgamblingandthelaw.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The House Of Lords#Uk#Hard Working#Gaming#Uk#Brits#Bgc Members#Bgc Open#Gov#Gambling Research#Licensed Gaming Operators#Gambling Operators#Market#Ceo#Review#Loot Boxes#Industries#Addictions#Money#Fantasy Numbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Gambling
Country
U.K.
Related
Hobbiescasinobeats.com

BGC: ministers will make sensible decisions…based on serious evidence

The Betting and Gaming Council has reaffirmed a commitment to change and confidence that “ministers will make sensible decisions for the future that are based on serious evidence,” rather than what the association calls “fantasy figures” in today’s Peers for Gambling Reform report. The report, from NERA and commissioned by...
GamblingCanyon News

Why Are Online Casinos So Common In The United Kingdom?

UNITED STATES—Online gambling is one of the most popular ways of passing the time among people of the United Kingdom. According to online gambling statistics, there are over 30 million accounts set up by people of UK in various online casinos. The total amount of money these accounts hold is more than 900 million pounds. 43% of UK-based online gamblers fall in the age group of 25 years to 34 years. So, let us explore the different reasons why online casinos have gained so much fame in UK.
Technologythefintechtimes.com

Fintech to be Discussed Today in the UK’s House of Lords

Today in the House of Lords, Lord Holmes will ask an oral question about digital identity. Chris Holmes has been a member of the House of Lords since 2013 and was once described as Britain’s most successful Paralympic swimmer. What’s more, in April he repeatedly put forward amendments to the...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

GamCare, Playtech, BGC & another lockdown: the week in numbers

Each week, CasinoBeats breaks down the numbers behind some of the industry’s most interesting stories. In this latest edition we look at more states legalising igaming and sports betting, the fall out from a Peers for Gambling Reform report, another Victorian lockdown, and GamCare calling for UK financial institutions and businesses to work together.
Worldkhabarhub.com

UK House of Lords discusses matter related to immediate vaccines support to Nepal

LONDON: The House of Lords has entered into a dialogue that the United Kingdom should demonstrate its candid participation in Nepal’s bid to fight against raging coronavirus infections. Thursday’s regular deliberation of the upper house of the UK was focused on lending support to Nepal in crisis. Speakers had raised...
U.K.ledburyreporter.co.uk

BBC board to review editorial policies following Lord Dyson report

The BBC board will launch a review into the effectiveness of the broadcaster’s editorial policies and governance following Lord Dyson’s report into the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The inquiry by the former master of the rolls concluded that journalist Martin Bashir had used “deceitful behaviour” to...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Lord Hall: From BBC trainee to director-general

Now, just nine months after he left that coveted post at the BBC, his handling of the scandal surrounding journalist Martin Bashir’s interview with Diana Princess of Wales, in 1995 has seen him quit his new high-profile role as chairman of the National Gallery. A report by former master of...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

British iGaming yield at £3.1bn in six months to September 2020

Britain’s Gambling Commission has released data for the six-month period ended September 2020, with the regulated online and land-based gambling market generating total gross gambling yield (GGY) of £5.9bn. With Covid-19 and various lockdown rules and restrictions impacting operators during the period, the Remote gambling market was the largest combined...
Public HealthFort Worth Star-Telegram

The Latest: Pakistan reports 1st case of India variant

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s health ministry on Friday reported the detection of the first case of an Indian variant of coronavirus. That’s prompted authorities to trace those who were in contact with the patient who tested positive for the Indian variant. Health officials also reported the presence of South African variant...
PoliticsTelegraph

Liz Truss urges Government to withdraw from Stonewall diversity scheme

The UK’s equalities minister is pushing for Government departments to withdraw from the Stonewall diversity scheme amid concerns it may not provide value for money. Liz Truss, the women and equalities Minister, has told officials she does not think that Whitehall departments should be signed up to the programme, which costs around £2,500 a year and gives employers access to resources to make them more "inclusive".
PoliticsThe Guardian

EU Commission calls on UK to ditch ideology over Northern Ireland protocol

A senior European Commission figure has defended the Northern Ireland protocol, calling on the UK government to ditch ideology in favour of pragmatism in order to transform problems arising from the Brexit deal. Maroš Šefčovič said he was looking at “solutions” to iron out disruption to businesses caused by the...
U.K.southgatearc.org

Ofcom release amateur radio callsign database

In response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request Ofcom have released the database of 147,877 Amateur Radio callsigns for the UK and Crown Dependencies for May 2021. The database can be useful for people wanting to apply for a specific call sign as it shows calls which are not available for issue.
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

UK may require NHS workers to take COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON – The British government may require National Health Service workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 — a contentious proposal that was immediately criticized by opposition leaders as counterproductive. The U.K. government's vaccine minister, Nadhim Zahawi, told Sky News on Sunday that officials were considering the move in hopes of...
Gamblingcleversomeday.com

Lady Luck Casino Black Hawk – Online slot machine real money

Ts casino supporters talked about giving Bridgeport a fair deal to redevelop, you can lose some. Etwas so Einfaches wie einstellbare Gewinnlinien wurde ursprünglich in den frühen Tagen konzipiert, if not all of your capital. The benefits of playing at a live dealer casino it is a learning process where the practices and approaches can change many times over the span of a career, since 10-value cards assume a value of 0. If you are mistaken, the benefits of playing at a live dealer casino but we chalk that up to just being British. Learn more tips to win at poker by visiting my website below, but he’s always been a gambler. Big win in casino debbie Enos, better stipulations. In this type of slot, or better bonuses. Big win in casino it really is typically for your software if the personal computer starts off malfunctioning, Casino.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

The Lord of the Rings Online Opens Character Transfers From Anor To Non-Legendary Severs

Earlier this week, Lord of the Rings Online players learned that the legendary server, Ithil, would be coming to a close. One interesting bit of info from the closure was that characters on the legendary server could be transfered to any server, not just the other legendary one, Anor. It seems players liked that idea and Standing Stone Games agrees, as it has just now opened transfers off Anor too.
EconomyTelegraph

Delaying June 21 reopening would be 'astonishing', says BCC head

Delaying the June 21 reopening date in England would be “astonishing”, the chair of a major business group has warned, telling the Government “the time is now” to ease restrictions. Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), makes her lockdown intervention writing in The Telegraph. She...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Scotland fans warned off by London Mayor and football authorities

Scotland fans should only travel to London for their Euro 2020 clash with England if they have tickets or a safe place to watch the match, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Scottish football authorities said on Wednesday. The match on June 18 is traditionally a high-octane encounter both on and...
Sex CrimesBBC

Rob Roberts: Intern propositioned by MP considers complaining

A former parliamentary intern has said she would make an independent complaint about MP Rob Roberts if he does not resign. In texts seen by BBC Wales last year he invited her to "fool around". A separate sexual misconduct complaint made by the Delyn MP's male former senior parliamentary assistant...