Add high school graduation ceremonies in Pasco County to the list of things edging their way back to pre-COVID normal. The school district last week announced relaxations to its pandemic-related restrictions at outdoor graduations. Prior to the May 26 announcement, all Pasco graduates, no matter the venue of the ceremony, were limited to four guests each. Now grads will be allowed to have two guests join them seated on the field, with additional guests seated in the bleachers, according to a press release. The district did not specify limitations to the number of guests invited, but asked grads and their families to be aware that the availability of seating will vary due to the size of the venue.