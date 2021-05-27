Thursday Night Live to return to Downtown Lexington July 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The summer outdoor concert series held every Thursday in downtown Lexington returns in July. According to Central Bank Thursday Night Live, the event is officially back July 1 just in time for Fourth of July weekend. Organizers teased the return on Facebook in April, with limited details. At the time, the post said they were firming up details and, “We anticipate kicking off this summer and running through October 7.”www.wtvq.com