Experts in community, primary care and digital pharmacy appointed to chair RPS advisory groups

When a patient gets admitted to the hospital, the last thing he or she should worry about is getting sicker due to a hospital-acquired infection (HAI). Yet, unfortunately, that standard is often not met; each year in the U.S., about one in 25 U.S. hospital patients is diagnosed with at least one infection related to hospital care alone, per CDC data. And across the globe, as many as four in 10 patients are harmed in primary and outpatient healthcare, with up to 80 percent of that harm deemed preventable, according to the World Health Organization.