Experts in community, primary care and digital pharmacy appointed to chair RPS advisory groups

pharmaceutical-journal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has recruited three expert chairs for each of its new advisory groups on digital pharmacy, primary care pharmacy and community pharmacy. Anne Thompson, lead pharmacist, clinical services, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, will chair the primary care pharmacy group; Darren Powell, clinical lead at NHS Digital, will chair the digital pharmacy group; and Janice Perkins, pharmacy superintendent at Well Pharmacy, will chair the community pharmacy group.

