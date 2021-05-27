Here Are Two More Leaked Canon EOS R3 Images

For Samsung, the Galaxy Buds lineup has been a resounding success. Ever since the launch of the original Galaxy Buds, the sequels have been great, too. Especially the Galaxy Buds+ that brought insane battery life while being ridiculously small. Not to forget, excellent sound quality too. The Galaxy Buds Live was a hit and miss, but with the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung really nailed it as far as delivering a "pro" true-wireless experience was concerned. However, up until now, we have not seen a true successor to the original Galaxy Buds, but now it seems like it is about to change as the Galaxy Buds 2 have leaked, and they are a lot similar to the Buds Pro in terms of the design.