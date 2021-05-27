Cancel
Amagansett, NY

Small Works from the Print Studio: meet the artist and printmaker Angela A’ Court

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVernacular Etc. is launching its 7th summer in Amagansett with an exciting exhibit of eye catching prints by New York based artist Angela A’ Court. Stop by to chat with the artist today, Thurs, May 27th 5pm-7pm or tomorrow, Fr, May 28th 5pm-7pm to learn about her work. Or pop in this Memorial Day weekend to see Angela’s artwork (on exhibit till the end of June) and all the new goods from handmade artistic jewelry to home objects that we have in store for you this season!

