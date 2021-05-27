Healthy Kale Apple Cheddar Salad Recipe
When you're searching through your fridge, trying to come up with healthy yet tasty ingredients to pair together, you may not immediately think of whipping up a salad that includes kale, cheddar cheese, and apples. But as anyone who has ever topped off an apple pie with melted cheddar cheese knows (and as recipe developer Sher Castellano emphasizes), cheddar cheese and apples are a natural (and incredibly delicious) pairing. And that pairing is only made better with kale. "Adding kale rounds it out for an earthy flavor," says Castellano. "It's sweet, salty, and umami."www.healthdigest.com