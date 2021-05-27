Chris Austin
Austin placed his name in the transfer portal Thursday and is expected to leave Fordham, VerbalCommits.com reports. The 6-foot-4 guard shouldn't have much trouble finding a new home in the major-conference or mid-major ranks after he averaged 11.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 35.5 minutes per game while starting in all 14 of his appearances for Fordham in 2020-21. A redshirt sophomore last season, Austin will be able to compete immediately at his next school with up to three years of eligibility to use.www.rotowire.com