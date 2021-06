Renée Elise Goldsberry knows all about the intricacies of trying to form a girl group. After all, she almost came close to pop fame herself in the 1990s. “I had a very good friend who was an amazing singer [who] asked me if I wanted to be part of a girl group with her and I said yes,” she recalls. “We had two male producers who put us in some pretty cute, skimpy clothes and gave us a song called ‘Yes, You Can Find You a Good Man’ and we worked really hard. We sang that song really well. Unfortunately, we never got signed so it didn’t happen, but I did get a chance to sing and dream with these really wonderful, beautiful women.”