Ex-Giants CB Janoris Jenkins: Airport lost my Rolls-Royce

That’s what former New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins is wondering. His Instagram post on Wednesday explains:. On Wednesday May 5th, 2021 I parked my (Rolls-Royce Wraith) at Jackson Hartsfeld Atlanta airport to catch a flight to West Palm Beach. When I returned to retrieve my vehicle it was nowhere to be found. I immediately asked to speak with the manager of who was in charge ... to locate camera footage or find some type of answers pertaining to my missing vehicle. They gave me the complete run around! I was told they have footage of my vehicle arriving but no footage of it leaving. Nothing makes sense! I went to the proper authorities outside of the airport as well which is the Atlanta police department. However, the airport was in no way shape or form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen. I understand very well that unfortunate events like this do happen but these types of establishments are supposed to provide SAFETY, comfort and most of all a customer service that is unmatched. Be aware of this airport, it’s distasteful staff, and please think twice before parking your vehicle here! I’m now short a quarter million dollars of an asset that I own with no help from the airport. Pls Share share share!!