Fire and security engineer

Caldera House is a boutique hotel with a focus on luxury hospitality, bringing together a group of like-minded individuals who chase the mountain lifestyle. We are seeking an entry-level maintenance engineer, with the primary responsibility to maintain all building related systems, ensuring safety and functionality. Each day will offer a unique opportunity, perfect for someone who likes interesting tasks and variation in their day. You will work with a tight-knit and supportive team, and the right candidate will be both trained in multiple facets and given ample opportunities for upward mobility and specialization.