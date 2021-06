If someone offers me a glass of grüner veltliner, I am almost certain to accept. I did not expect to find that intriguing Austrian grape when visiting Marked Tree Vineyard in Flat Rock, North Carolina, but there it was. I was given their 2018 vintage; putting my nose in the glass led me to anticipate tasting something floral or even musky – which I wasn’t against – but in a delightful twist, the wine delivered all the acidic brightness I’ve come to know and love from that particular grape. I took a bottle home and began to understand that Marked Tree, much like their grüner veltliner, is full of surprises.