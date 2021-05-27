Cancel
Canon Patent: 83mm f/1.4 For The Canon RF Mount

Cover picture for the articleAnd here is another Canon patent for an RF mount lens. Spotted by Hi Lows Note, Canon patent application 2021-81531A (Japan) discusses optical formulas for a 83mm f/1.4 lens for full frame mirrorless cameras, i.e. for the EOS R camera system. Embodiment 1. Focal length (mm): 82.87. F number: 1.45.

