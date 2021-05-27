Canon Patent: 83mm f/1.4 For The Canon RF Mount

Essentials is a series featuring products we’re currently lusting over in quick, easy-to-digest posts. Camera brands that work with third parties for support are fantastic. That’s part of how Sony got to where it is right now. Today, Canon users are getting the new 3 Legged Thing Roxie, a special bracket designed for the Canon EOS R5 and the Canon EOS R6. Of course, its primary use will be birding and wildlife. For both of those cameras, it works surprisingly well once its design is understood. If you’re a Canon EOS R owner, the 3 Legged Thing Roxie will also work, however the sizing will be apparent. If you’re using a telephoto lens with a camera like the Canon EOS R5, the 3 Legged Thing Roxie might even be consideredessential.