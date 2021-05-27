The Surprising Reason Chef Boyardee Moved To Pennsylvania
When one thinks of Chef Boyardee, chances are some nostalgic memories pop up of enjoying the different varieties of canned pasta. Something that isn't as likely to come to mind is fresh produce. When indulging in canned meals, the idea of crisp fruits and vegetables isn't really at the forefront of anyone's mind, but legendary Chef Boyardee always puts tomatoes first. Chef Boyardee, whose real name is actually Ettore "Hector" Boiardi according to NPR, was determined to only use the finest tomatoes. So determined, in fact, that he picked up and jetted off to Pennsylvania from his hometown of Ohio in search of his desired tomatoes.www.mashed.com