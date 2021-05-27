Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Surprising Reason Chef Boyardee Moved To Pennsylvania

By Neala Broderick
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When one thinks of Chef Boyardee, chances are some nostalgic memories pop up of enjoying the different varieties of canned pasta. Something that isn't as likely to come to mind is fresh produce. When indulging in canned meals, the idea of crisp fruits and vegetables isn't really at the forefront of anyone's mind, but legendary Chef Boyardee always puts tomatoes first. Chef Boyardee, whose real name is actually Ettore "Hector" Boiardi according to NPR, was determined to only use the finest tomatoes. So determined, in fact, that he picked up and jetted off to Pennsylvania from his hometown of Ohio in search of his desired tomatoes.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Vegetables#Food Drink#Signature Dishes#Canned Tomatoes#Family Fresh Meals#Popular Brands#Npr#French#Northcentral Pa Rrb#Legendary Chef Boyardee#Italian Dishes#Hearty Pasta Dishes#Canned Pasta#Delicious Tomatoes#Canned Meals#Pasta Meal Kits#Juicy Fresh Tomatoes#Diners#Signature Labels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Food Faux Pas Is Considered Bad Luck In China

Different countries and cultures follow different societal conventions, especially as they relate to one activity we all love and that truly unites us: eating. But breaking bread together can also pose some serious challenges if you are not aware of the local customs. We've all heard the phrase, "when in Rome, do as the Romans do," and it definitely holds true when you travel to a new location around the globe and encounter an unfamiliar culture. That might especially hold true for many of us in a country like China, where food is such an important part of life.
Restaurantsnotquitenigella.com

Bar Suze, Surry Hills

Bar Suze is a new bar with a Scandinavian menu on Foveaux Street in Surry Hills. There you'l find chef Phil Stenvall's creative take on his native Swedish cuisine. The menu has items from raw clams with Cowboy Candy, oysters paired with a crisp Wildflower beer to more substantial dishes like pasta, risotto and steak.
Food & Drinksmeanwhilebackinpeoria.com

MBIP Eats Chef Boyardee - This Week: Beef Ravioli and Mac & Cheese - Plus: Hostess Twinkies!

Okay, we’re starting a new menu challenge here on MBIP! In the past we’ve eaten the entire menus of McDonald’s, Arby’s and Panda Express. I thought that I’d try something a little different this time and eat all of the canned items that Chef Boyardee makes. This will be a nostalgic eating experience for me because I loved this stuff as a kid, but I haven’t eaten any of it for decades! I’m only eating the canned items because that’s all they had when I was a kid. I grew up in a pre-microwave era and I’m proud of it!
Chester County, PAPosted by
Mashed

The Mushroom Capital Of The World Might Surprise You

Where do you think most of your mushrooms come from? Somewhere warm and agriculture-heavy, like Florida or California? Maybe you think your "fanciest" mushroom varieties come from somewhere like France. In actuality, half of America's mushrooms are grown in a small town in Pennsylvania. Kennett Square is known as the Mushroom Capital of the World. Located an hour outside of Philadelphia, Kennett Square's original mushroom farmers, according to NPR, were some 1800s Quakers who wanted to grow something in the underutilized spaces underneath their flower beds.
Mariposa, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Charles Street Dinner House Is An Old West-Themed Steakhouse In Northern California That Always Satisfies

Located near Yosemite National Park is a steakhouse that has become the go-to spot for many hungry travelers after a full day’s worth of adventure. Charles Dinner Street House is an icon in the beautiful town of Mariposa. Famous for its Old West theme and hearty steak dinners, this place serves up tasty dishes that […] The post Charles Street Dinner House Is An Old West-Themed Steakhouse In Northern California That Always Satisfies appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAverylocal.com

Here’s your guide to Indian Food in New Orleans

From curry to chaat, trying new foods is a great way to travel without a passport. Here in New Orleans, we’re fortunate to live in a city that draws on the culinary traditions of many places. In the last few years, Indian cuisine has begun to take off here. Whether you’re looking for something on the traditional end, more casual, or somewhere in the middle, you’re sure to find the perfect place to get your fix. Here are a few spots to get you started.
Pasadena, CAargonautnews.com

Meet the Chef

10 questions with Hotel June’s Chef de Cuisine Angie Lee. A nod to the free-thinking spirit and soul of California, Hotel June is located just minutes away from the beach, Playa Vista and LAX. The hotel’s breezy Baja-inspired Caravan Swim Club offers guests a poolside gathering place and an elevated terrace where they can enjoy an assortment of vibrant dishes including local caught grilled fish, organic steaks and seasonal salads.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is How Alton Brown Brews Coffee

When it comes to making your morning cup of joe, it tends to be a highly personal and ritualistic process for many. It might even be more so for celebrity chef, Alton Brown, considering he has his own line of coffee. However, when it comes to making a warm pot of java, the "Good Eats" host likes to make it in a very similar way to most of us.
Agriculturebrunswickforest.com

Reeling in Some Great Flavor: Local Seafood

Fresh seafood is always a crowd-pleaser in Southeastern North Carolina. The major bodies of water that surround our area are vital for food and trade. Seafood in the greater Wilmington area has its own culture, with many delicious ways to prepare it. Choosing to buy something local is important because...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's No-Fail Method For Perfect Hollandaise

Andrew Zimmern has conquered the world of weird foods no one ever wants to eat, but who also revel in the thought of others consuming these oddities. The celebrity chef who often appears as a guest judge on "Chopped" is pretty adventurous and inventive in his approach to culinary mastery. Zimmern is both resourceful and a fan of the waste-not want-not philosophy, doing everything from utilizing olive oil from his favorite jarred artichoke hearts to make tasty salad dressing to encouraging his fans to save the fat from their country ham to cook in. Zimmern is constantly sharing tips and tricks to make cooking easier and, dare we say, better for the average home cook who may not know how to stop their artichokes from turning brown or that Irish Whisky can up their bread pudding game.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Canadian smoked meat and pork roll poutine are coming to the Jersey Shore

New Jersey has scores of amazing delis — as NJ.com has faithfully reminded you — but how many places in the Garden State are serving Montréal smoked meat sandwiches?. Berg’s Smoked Meat & Poutine, a food truck serving up sandwiches from the Great White North, is coming to Asbury Park this summer with a glutenous menu of meats and French Canadian fries. Berg’s plans to start slinging its sandwich in June.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Chef Boyardee History: The Real Man Behind the Famous Canned Empire

We've all fallen for Flo from Progressive or the State Farm guy and his khaki pants. It's time to fall for a real person who has made many of our childhoods more delicious. Believe it or not, Chef Boyardee was a real live chef, and Chef Boyardee's history is pretty amazing. Whether you loved his lasagna or his spaghetti dinners, the man's history is fascinating.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Popular Chili's Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Sometimes, when you go out to eat, you want to stick with something familiar and comforting. And if you live anywhere in the U.S., then Chili's might just fit the bill for that. While Chili's might be struggling, that doesn't mean you shouldn't stop in for a familiar favorite. Who doesn't want some of those famous Big Mouth Bites?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Applebee's Dish Changed Maneet Chauhan's Cooking Forever

Maneet Chauhan is arguably best known for being a judge on "Chopped," but according to Food Network, she boasts many accolades like her featured role in Season 3 of "The Next Iron Chef," as well as her off-camera accomplishments, including eight years leading the famed Vermillion restaurant, starting her own culinary and hospitality company, and even writing several cookbooks.
North Miami Beach, FLaventuramagazine.com

Perl is a Chef-Driven Delight

North Miami Beach rarely appears on the foodie radar, but that’s recently changed thanks to Isaac Perlman, a noted private chef who has introduced fine-casual dining to the neighborhood with his brick-and-mortar debut, Perl by Chef IP. Combining Mediterranean, Asian, and local influences, the restaurant showcases an impressive, eclectic menu with a high design to match. All meals begin with grilled, fresh focaccia before moving on to flavor-rich apps like hamachi crudo, cured in Florida citrus, jalapeño-herb emulsion, and yuzu, and the PERL baby gem Caesar salad, delicately tossed in a wasabi-truffle dressing. Next, it’s a tug-of-war between crave-worthy entrees such as the Faroe Island salmon, coated in citrus ponzu and topped with blistered cherry tomatoes, and the red miso–marinated, kosher bone-in ribeye crowned by crispy leeks.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Most Delicious Clam In The World, According To Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern has built his reputation on traveling to exotic locations and finding foods to appeal to his adventurous palate. The man has eaten some pretty interesting things that many of us may never dare to try. According to the celebrity chef's website, the host of Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" has sampled everything from horse rectum in Kazakhstan to Icelandic Hákarl to tarantulas in Cambodia. Like we said, Zimmern's tastes might be a little too adventurous for the average person.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

These Kitchen Tools Are Necessary, According To Gesine Bullock-Prado

Avid home bakers who just can't get enough inspiration and tips or even those who are still at the beginning of their home baking hobby have likely heard of Gesine Bullock-Prado. She's a pastry chef and baker with some serious chops. Bullock-Prado is best known for her Food Network series "Baked in Vermont," but she has also written six books about baking, including a memoir (via Gesine). She teaches classes from her baking school in Vermont, Sugar Glider Kitchen, as well as online. But to top it all off, Bullock-Prado even works with and occasionally teaches with industry titans like King Arthur Flour and Stonewall Kitchen. Needless to say, with a resume like that, she clearly knows a thing or two about baking delicious desserts at home.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Not Every Deli Cheese Slice Is Square

The deli counter is a cheese-lover's paradise. There's sharp cheddar, mild Muenster, creamy mozzarella, spicy pepper jack, crumbly Parmesan... the list of choices just goes on and on. What you choose depends on your personal preferences and what you plan to use it for. Are you making a charcuterie board? Eating it straight from the package? Whipping up a grilled cheese?
Richmond, TXPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Ara Malekian From BBQ Brawl Season 2

BBQ Brawl is back for season 2, and it's hard to imagine that Michael Symon and Bobby Flay won't duke it out over who gets to claim Ara Malekian for their team. Malekain, who goes by "Chef Ara" on Facebook, worked as executive chef for Wolfgang Puck in Los Angeles before shifting gears and opening up a bring your own beer barbecue restaurant in Richmond, Texas (via Spectrum News 1). It's hard to find a picture of Malekain without a cigar in his mouth. When he's not smoking, he's probably downing an Armenian coffee, which Texas Monthly would urge you to ask for, even though it's not on Malekian's Harlem Road Texas BBQ menu.
Hutchinson, KSHutchinson News

Miller: Ex-spear-imenting with global flavors

It feels like a long time since I’ve really written about vegetables. Probably because it has been. With the strange year, a long winter, and my new baby, article topics tended to slide through my fingers onto the computer keys, more focused on the seasons of my life rather than seasonal produce. That’s okay for a while (at least I hope so), but I’m technically commissioned to write about local food, so I shouldn’t stray for too long.