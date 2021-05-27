Cancel
Matthew Perry Quits Cameo After Slurred Speech In ‘Friends’ Promo

By Laila Abuelhawa
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Perry has departed from the celebrity personalized message app Cameo ahead of the Friends reunion after fans displayed concern for his slurred speech. Page Six reports that the 51-year-old’s profile on the app is still searchable, but there is no longer an option to request a video from the beloved star and instead provides an option to “notify me when available.” Perry was charging $999 for a 20-second clip from him. Cameo allows fans to pay to have a personalized message from celebrities sent as gifts.

